Sadiq Khan: Under 50s jabs could be administered in workplaces

18 March 2021, 16:21

Covid jabs could be administered at places of work and worship, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told LBC.
Covid jabs could be administered at places of work and worship, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told LBC. Picture: LBC/PA

By Sam Sholli

Covid jabs could be administered at places of work and worship, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told LBC.

So far more than 25 million people have received their first vaccine and 1.7 million have had their second vaccine, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

Mr Khan told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty he has spoken to vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi, who is confident vaccine targets will be reached by the end of April.

He said that he is involved in discussions with the Government about making vaccines as easily accessible as possible for under 50s, such as in places of work or worship.

Mr Khan went on to say that he has confidence that "those below the age of 50 will get the vaccine as soon as possible".

The Mayor of London's words have come after health officials yesterday said the amount of people getting their first dose of the vaccine will be “constrained” from the end of this month due to a “significant reduction” in supply.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock today told the House of Commons the reason for this is that a batch of 1.7 million doses had been delayed “because of the need to retest its stability”.

Meanwhile, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen accused AstraZeneca of "underproducing and underdelivering" in its vaccine production.

