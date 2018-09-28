Shelagh Lets Rip At "Appalling Double Standards" Over Kavanaugh Hearing

Shelagh Fogarty hit out at the "appalling double standards" of President Donald Trump after he tweeted support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The LBC presenter described Kavanaugh as "an emotional mess" during the riveting Senate hearing over accusations of sexual harassment yesterday.

Despite that, Donald Trump tweeted: "Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him. His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting. Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote!"

Shelagh was appalled, saying: "Did we or did we not see the most classic double standard of men and women yesterday?

"We had a controlled, calm, professional, helpful, amenable Dr Ford and we had an angry, obstructive, antagonistic Kavanaugh.

"He has every right to be angry of course, she has every right to be angry as well, but she behaved it seemed to me in a disciplined, organised, professional way. He was firing off everywhere and was an emotional mess really throughout the process.

Shelagh Fogarty in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"And switch that. Imagine if the woman had been the emotional mess throughout that process, imagine if the woman had beenangry, firing off antagonistic with the Senators.

"Can you imagine what the tweet would have been from Donald Trump then? "Told you she's crazy, she's nuts." But when it's him, when it's Kavanaugh, when it's a man, "strong, comes out fighting".

"Seen it all before, absolute appalling double standards."