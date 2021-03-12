Shelagh Fogarty calls out 'deviant sexual behaviour' in society

By Sam Sholli

The LBC host's message comes as police have confirmed human remains found in Kent belong to 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who went missing on Wednesday.

The initial news of her disappearance was met by many women revealing their personal routines for feeling safe in public, sparking widespread public discussion about sexist behaviour exhibited by men.

While speaking out against "deviant sexual behaviour", Shelagh argued, "you can bet your bottom dollar that in offices across the land women are being told to just brush that off".

She said that when it comes to "being touched up on the tube" or "being touched up in a lift" or "being groped while you're out running", that "all of it is on a spectrum of murder".

"It's on a spectrum that leads, not in every case clearly, to murder. I am deeply conservative about this...because we need to be.

"We have out of control use of pornography by young boys...access that their parents have no clue to.

"We have young girls and boys being lured on various deviant sites, by men in particular urging them to show themselves naked and in sexual poses in their bedrooms.

"Deviant behaviour routinely available to your child. Do you know it happens? Many parents don't.

"We have to call it what it is. And yesterday when I said the stage needs to be set for safety, that's what I mean."

A serving Metropolitan Police officer remains in custody on suspicion of kidnapping and murdering Sarah Everard.