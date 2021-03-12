Shelagh Fogarty calls out 'deviant sexual behaviour' in society

12 March 2021, 16:22

Shelagh Fogarty has called out "deviant sexual behaviour" in society, arguing that "we have to call it what it is".
Shelagh Fogarty has called out "deviant sexual behaviour" in society, arguing that "we have to call it what it is". Picture: LBC

By Sam Sholli

Shelagh Fogarty has called out "deviant sexual behaviour" in society, arguing that "we have to call it what it is".

The LBC host's message comes as police have confirmed human remains found in Kent belong to 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who went missing on Wednesday.

The initial news of her disappearance was met by many women revealing their personal routines for feeling safe in public, sparking widespread public discussion about sexist behaviour exhibited by men.

While speaking out against "deviant sexual behaviour", Shelagh argued, "you can bet your bottom dollar that in offices across the land women are being told to just brush that off".

She said that when it comes to "being touched up on the tube" or "being touched up in a lift" or "being groped while you're out running", that "all of it is on a spectrum of murder".

"It's on a spectrum that leads, not in every case clearly, to murder. I am deeply conservative about this...because we need to be.

"We have out of control use of pornography by young boys...access that their parents have no clue to.

"We have young girls and boys being lured on various deviant sites, by men in particular urging them to show themselves naked and in sexual poses in their bedrooms.

"Deviant behaviour routinely available to your child. Do you know it happens? Many parents don't.

"We have to call it what it is. And yesterday when I said the stage needs to be set for safety, that's what I mean."

A serving Metropolitan Police officer remains in custody on suspicion of kidnapping and murdering Sarah Everard.

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

The streets are not safe for women, feminist journalist and author Julie Bindel has told LBC.

Julie Bindel: The streets are not safe for women

Journalist Sascha O'Sullivan was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

Saying 'not all men' misses the point of women's concerns over abuse
A caller has told LBC that emotionally he feels as if "his mother has already died" after months without being able to visit her in a care home.

Caller unable to visit mother with dementia in care home feels 'like she has already died'
Actor Wendell Pierce told LBC that Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is "insignificant" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Suits co-star Wendell Pierce brands Harry and Meghan interview 'insignificant' on LBC
The Royal commentator was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

'Why did they do it? What are they going to gain?' Royal commentator questions interview
'Boris Johnson wants adverts to highlight violence fuelling cocaine use'

'Boris Johnson wants adverts to highlight violence fuelling cocaine use'

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Previously unissued court artist sketch dated 27/11/20 by Elizabeth Cook of former hospital porter Paul Farrell

Former Great Ormond Street Hospital porter faces jail after admitting decades of child abuse
Sahayb Abu, 27, had bought two blades, balaclavas, a camouflage hat and body armour online in readiness for the terror attack last summer

Rapping Jihadi found guilty of plotting to 'run amok with sword during lockdown'
Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Public opinion of Harry and Meghan has dropped to 'record low'
Sarah Everard was last seen over a week ago, when she left a flat in Clapham to walk home to Brixton

Sarah Everard: Timeline of 33-year-old’s disappearance

The online calculator estimates when you could get the Covid vaccine

Covid vaccine calculator estimates when you're likely to get the coronavirus jab
A woman wearing a face mask mask in Oxford Street in London,

Covid infection rate reaches lowest level in England since September