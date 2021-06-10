Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller 'shocked' at girls wearing bikinis on a street

10 June 2021, 16:38

By Tim Dodd

Girls wearing bikinis on the pavement at the seaside is "shocking" but wearing them on the beach is "totally different", this caller argues, condemning them for their choices.

The conversation comes as an Ofsted report has shown that sexual harassment has become "normalised" for children in schools and colleges.

Margaret from Greenwich began by telling Shelagh about her day at the beach.

"I was visiting in Exmouth last week, lovely hot day, obviously a seaside town. There were a group girls, and the girls, two of them, took their jackets off and they carried on walking along the seafront - not on the beach - on the pavement, in their Love Island bikinis."

"So?" Shelagh quickly replied.

"I just found that quite shocking really, I thought why do they think that's okay to walk along the pavement in a bikini?", Margaret said.

Again Shelagh interjected: "At a seaside resort, in a bikini?"

Margaret continued: "Well they weren't on the beach! There were absolutely loads of people. This was the pavement, walking from the town. And I just thought well okay, you are going to the beach, but can you wait until you get to the beach?

"It was bum cheeks everywhere!"

WATCH: 'If you went to the best university but sexually harass people, you're a failure'

Margaret explained she was on the way to a fishing trip and a man who was walking past said "I wouldn't like to be their parents."

Shelagh then challenged Margaret on her views: "If they rocked up at school in a bikini I could understand your concerns, but they were in Exmouth, on a sunny day, in a bikini, and I'm afraid we cannot justify suggesting that if they were molested by somebody that they'd somehow attracted it to themselves because they were in a bikini."

As the call continued, it became clear that the pavement was a sticking point for Margaret:

"Not on the pavement. They haven't got to the beach. It's like walking down a shopping centre [in a bikini]."

Shelagh ended the call by saying: "I don't think we're going to agree on this Margaret."

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'If you went to the best university but sexually harass people, you're a failure'

'If you went to the best university but sexually harass people, you're a failure'
'Demoralised' GP fears 'end of NHS' over staff burnout and bullying

'Demoralised' GP fears 'end of NHS' over staff burnout and bullying
No-fault divorce could've prevented tracking of wife, caller tells LBC.

Caller backs no-fault divorce after tracking wife's car 'for evidence of cheating'
Caller takes aim at Parole Board over Colin Pitchfork prison release

Caller condemns Parole Board for 'taking a chance' by releasing Colin Pitchfork
Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over plans to cut foreign aid

Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over plans to cut foreign aid
Shelagh Fogarty left 'speechless' as primary schools tell girls to wear 'modesty shorts'

Shelagh Fogarty left 'speechless' as primary schools tell girls to wear 'modesty shorts'

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

London Bridge terrorist Usman Khan was lawfully killed by police, inquest finds
Boris Johnson, Joe Biden, Carrie Symonds and Dr Jill Biden were pictured in Carbis Bay in Cornwall.

Boris Johnson and President Biden meet ahead of G7 summit

Mr and Dr Biden will visit the Queen on Sunday.

Queen to meet Joe Biden at Windsor Castle for tea and Guard of Honour
An independent commission was set up to decide the future of the controversial statue after last year's Black Lives Matter protests

Oxford students could get compensation over Cecil Rhodes lecturer strikes
Matt Hancock hit back at Dominic Cummings

Matt Hancock tells MPs: 'I have no idea why Cummings has a problem with me'
Maya Forstater has won her appeal against an employment tribunal

Maya Forstater: woman who lost job over gender tweets wins employment tribunal appeal