Shelagh Fogarty debates caller who blames poor leadership for huge crowds in Liverpool

14 October 2020, 15:56

By Fiona Jones

Shelagh Fogarty challenged this caller who claimed that the Government's poor leadership is what led to the huge crowds gathering in Liverpool city centre two hours before new Covid-19 restrictions came into effect.

Huge crowds were dispersed from Liverpool city centre last night as pubs closed ahead of tier three restrictions coming into force.

Pub-goers spilled onto the streets at 10pm as the government's curfew was enforced, with revellers keen to get their last bit of fun ahead of the stricter rules.

Videos posted on social media showed hundreds of people - many not wearing masks or adhering to social distancing rules - chanting and dancing in the streets.

However caller Dean said that fundamentally the rejection of coronavirus rules is a reflection of leadership: "These people are paid at the top of their flight to deliver decisions that need to be made and if they're not capable of making those decisions, they shouldn't be in power, it's as simple as that."

Dean likened it to running a company: "When you're leading anything you should be considering integrity, confidence and you should be delivering it in a human way that educates people.

"When people don't understand what it starts to create within environments like that is resentfulness and resistance and what we saw last night was anarchy."

Shelagh had branded the crowds on the streets "idiots" and Dean responded that the youths may not have understood the restrictions.

"If you get to the age of 20 and, given the last six months that have happened, and you come from a family...nothing makes what they did last night excusable. Certainly not youth," Shelagh said.

Dean also said that MPs are insisting in Parliament that they don't want a divided nation yet "they are putting one rule in one area, one rule in another"; Shelagh responded that if there was a fire in Manchester, you would not hose down London.

"Instances such as last night, we can label them as idiots but what you start to do is actually look a bit broader than that and say...is everything clear? And the answer is no," Dean said.

While he conceded the behaviour of the crowds was not due to confusion, it was a mounting resentment against the Government.

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Merseyside Chief Constable: "I wish refusing face masks was treated like smoking inside"

Merseyside Police Chief: "I wish refusing face masks was treated like smoking inside"
Jeremy Hunt: 'We almost turned Chris Whitty into Secretary of State'

Jeremy Hunt: 'We almost turned Chris Whitty into Secretary of State'
"Government should not give notice for lockdown," says caller

"Government should not give notice for lockdown," says caller
Sadiq Khan calls for two week 'circuit breaker' national lockdown

Sadiq Khan calls for two week 'circuit breaker' national lockdown
'A £3,000 per month Covid grant for some businesses is just the energy bill'

'A £3,000 per month Covid grant for some businesses is just the energy bill'
'I wouldn't give some of it to a farmyard animal' - Caller upset at Government over Covid food parcels

'I wouldn't give some of it to a farmyard animal' - Caller upset at Covid food parcels

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

All under one banner members take part in a static Indy Ref2 rally

Scottish independence support at record high of 58 per cent

Wale shas announced a ban on high risk Covid-19 areas of the UK

Wales to ban travel from UK Covid-19 hotspots

Merseyside chief constable Andy Cook said it was a "childish" display

Merseyside police chief criticises "selfish, dangerous" crowd in Liverpool
Boris Johnson is sticking with his tiers strategy

PM says national circuit breaker would be a 'disaster' and defends regional Covid strategy
Around 25 already used coronavirus test kits have been handed out in Birmingham

Birmingham students given already used Covid-19 tests

A circuit breaker lockdown would critically affect the economy

Circuit breaker will 'critically affect' economy, Tory Mayor warns