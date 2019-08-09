Shelagh Fogarty Instantly Proves This Caller Wrong Over Brexit Conspiracy Theory

When this caller claimed there was a media coverup of the Robin Tilbrook Brexit court case, Shelagh Fogarty instantly proved him wrong.

Mike from Ware immediately went on the offensive when he told Shelagh Fogarty he wanted to "inject some honesty" into the debate.

He said "why don't you focus on the Robin Tilbrook case," which he claimed was being "put on the back burner" by the courts.

The court case revolves around Mr Tilbrook's claims that Theresa May's agreement with the European Council to delay Brexit from March 29 to April 12 was illegal because it did not go before Parliament, and therefore, by law, the UK has already left the bloc.

Shelagh Fogarty was able to instantly prove the caller wrong. Picture: LBC

Mike said that nobody speaks about the court case, and that he thought there was "determined effort to stop the referendum result being honoured."

Shelagh said that the case had been covered by the press, but Mike interrupted her and said "it hasn't been reported on, we've heard nothing about it!"

But Shelagh didn't agree with that. She said he had been a "little bit guilty of because you didn't hear it, it didn't happen" syndrome.

Before he could reply, Shelagh said "I've got in front of me Express reports on it, BBC news reports on it, I've got John Redwood blogs on it,"she said she "could go on."

Shelagh told the listener that the "case collapsed."

Watch the whole exchange in the video at the top of the page to find out the caller's reply.