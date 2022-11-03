Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty told listeners the government needs to "address" what the UK wants from our country. . Picture: Lbc/Alamy

By Madeleine Wilson

Shelagh Fogarty told listeners the government needs to "address" what the UK wants from our country.

This comes as Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer clashed over who broke Britain's asylum system as they debated the migrant crisis at Prime Minister's Questions.

But Sir Keir fired back that the Tories had "lost control" of the borders."Four Prime Ministers in five years... if the asylum system is broken and his lot have been in power for 12 years, how can it be anyone's fault but theirs?" he said.

Shelagh Fogarty told listeners: "The idea that the country is overflowing, I understand why people might say that, but it isn't overflowing.

"We've got 1.25 million vacancies in key services in this country from health to hospitality and everything in between."

An immigration watchdog recently said he was left "speechless" by conditions at the Manston migrant processing centre, and warned the site has already passed the point of being unsafe.

Shelagh proceeded to tell listeners we need to "address" both the training that's needed for these roles and what we want from our country.

Shelagh tells listeners that "short-termism" is the issue within UK politics.

She continued: "There are loads of things that our MPs and ministers agree on being necessary for this country and do we ever get long term planning around it?

"Never."