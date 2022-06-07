Shelagh Fogarty argues Southgate shouldn't let racism concern influence penalty picks

7 June 2022, 15:11

By Sam Sholli

Shelagh Fogarty has argued England manager Gareth Southgate shouldn't let fears over racial abuse impact his decision-making over which England players he selects to take penalties.

It comes after comments made by the England manager concerning the Euro 2020 final last July, after which England footballers Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka received racist abuse on social media after missing penalties in a penalty shootout against Italy.

Mr Southgate has said: “When I left The Grove that day [after we lost Italy] I couldn’t help but feel, ‘Have I created this situation here for the boys?’.

“But it wouldn’t be right to not pick the players you think are best to take them because of what the possible consequences of them missing would be. I’ve got to pick them on the belief they are going to score.

“We’ve got 55 years of talking about penalties and everything else. So we’ve now got another layer that’s going to make it extremely difficult for us to win anything.

“We know that’s ludicrous. We know that’s outrageous to even think about. I’m trying to balance whether the question is about the racism itself, which is abhorrent and unacceptable, and what you’re identifying, that there’s another layer of complexity in making that decision.

“We went through a process of preparing for penalties. We’ve definitely reviewed that.

“Some of the boys have taken more with their clubs. Reece James has, I think, had four in shootouts this year. Trent [Alexander-Arnold] has had two. Bukayo [Saka] has now taken a couple for his club, which were massively courageous moments that epitomised what he’s about.

“But indirectly, we have created another layer of difficulty in overcoming a penalty shootout. I have got to take all of those things into consideration and it is incredibly complex.”

READ MORE: Nick Ferrari says 'only black' England players should take penalties rather than bow to racists

In response to what Mr Southgate had to say, LBC's Nick Ferrari has said: "If I was England manager, I'd only have black lads take the penalties.

"When I ran out of players, I'd take people out of the crowd! You cannot bow down to these racists.

"Those lads gave it their best shot. No one would have been more heartbroken than those three.

"It has nothing to do with their skin colour, you cannot give in."

In response to what Nick had to say, Shelagh said: "It might seem like an extreme suggestion, but it's a lot less extreme than the racism that Gareth Southgate is having to take into account when he chooses who to take a penalty or not.

"That is unfair to the individual players, black players. It's unfair to the game. It's to the team. It's unfair to talent. It's unfair to the kind of practice that goes into these things.

"It's just, I can't see that it's the answer. I can't see that it's the answer.

"And I think Gareth Southgate, who I'm a huge admirer of, he was frank about it. He's doing it in his mind for a good reason - to protect his black players from racist abuse.

"But I think it's mistaken. I think it's mistaken."

Shelagh's words have come as the 2022 World Cup is set to take place in Qatar later this year.

England are in a group with Iran, Wales and the USA.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

England legend Luther Blissett says Gareth Southgate 'wrong' on racial abuse

Ex-England star Luther Blissett says Gareth Southgate 'wrong' on racial abuse

'I'd have been tempted to boo': Shelagh Fogarty compares Jubilee-booing of Boris to former politicians

'I'd have been tempted': Shelagh Fogarty compares booing of Boris to ex-politicians

Andrew Marr: We are all Elizabethans, that's who we are

Andrew Marr: We are all Elizabethans

Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis

'They're still eating McDonald's!': Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis
Liverpool fan faced 'most uncomfortable experience of my life' at Champions League final

Stade de France chaos 'very similar' to Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool fan tells LBC

'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to Champions League chaos

'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to CL final chaos

Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

'We're told to smile whilst we're sexually harassed': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

'We're told to smile whilst it happens': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Experts are 'scratching their head' to understand traffic light system, says Pilots body

Experts are 'scratching their head' to understand traffic light system, says pilot union boss
Shelagh's exchange with this caller left her chuckling

'I'm no communist, I'm an accountant': Caller's amusing exchange with Shelagh on social care
A divisive discussion won't fix schools that haven't been good enough. warns Justine Greening

A divisive discussion won't fix schools that haven't been good enough. warns Justine Greening
'My husband died in Covid vaccine reaction': Caller condemns mandatory jabs policy

'My husband died in Covid vaccine reaction': Caller condemns mandatory jabs policy
Headteacher tells LBC why her school is looking at banning mobile phones

Headteacher tells LBC why her school is looking at banning mobile phones
'If someone offered to buy me out, I would go', says Heaven Nightclub owner

'If someone offered to buy me out, I would go', says Heaven Nightclub owner

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Johnny Depp was caught on camera quoting lines from the iconic film including "morning star shine, the earth says hello!" and "you're really, really weird" followed by his Willy Wonka laugh.

Inside Johnny Depp's '50k' curry night as he delights fans with Willy Wonka impressions
Alex Davies has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years

Founder of neo-Nazi group National Action jailed for over eight years
BRAZIL-AMAZON-INDIGENOUS-MEDIA-MISSING

Family of British journalist missing in the Amazon urges action
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is "very happy" Boris Johnson is still UK Prime Minister

Zelenskyy 'very happy' Boris stayed PM after wounding revolt and hails 'important ally'
Drivers have told of their fury at soaring fuel prices

Fury as petrol prices soar above £2 per litre as fuel cost hits record level
Mr Omishore was named as the man who died in the Chelsea Bridge incident

Pictured: Man who died after he fell into Thames after being Tasered by police