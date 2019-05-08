Shelagh Fogarty Vs Kevin Maguire On The Royals: Who Do You Agree With?

Shelagh Fogarty did battle with republican Kevin Maguire over the purpose of the Royal Family in 2019, and LBC listeners loved the debate.

The pair locked horns as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex proudly presented their newborn son to the world on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, Prince Harry said he found parenting “amazing” and that he and Meghan were “so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy”.

The baby, whose name has not yet been announced, is seventh in line to the throne.

He is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's eighth great-grandchild and the Prince of Wales's fourth grandchild.

Shelagh vs Kevin: Who do you agree with? Picture: LBC

But does the Royal Family still fit with a 21st Century Britain?

During a fascinating debate, Shelagh praised the role the Royals play, including their charity work.

But her counterpart, Kevin, associate editor of the Daily Mirror, said a Head of State sat “ill of modern Britain”.

The row went back and forth and left LBC listeners gripped throughout.

Watch it unfold above and see who you agree with.