Shelagh Schools Caller Who Says Labour Anti-Semitism Is A “Jewish Conspiracy”

Shelagh Fogarty slammed this LBC caller who claimed Labour’s anti-Semitism woes were a “Jewish conspiracy” designed to topple Jeremy Corbyn.

John said Jewish MP Luciana Berger, who quit the party over the leadership’s handling of anti-Semitism, had “over-egged” the problem.

And after dissecting his argument, the LBC presenter cut off the caller and branded him an “anti-Semite”.

The eye-opening conversation was sparked after Chris Williamson said the party had been "too apologetic" over anti-Semitism.

In footage obtained by the Yorkshire Post, the Derby North MP defended Labour's record on anti-Semitism, saying it had "stood up to racism" but is "now being demonised as a racist, bigoted party".

Theresa May has joined calls for him to now be suspended.

But, speaking on LBC, John insisted that Mr Williamson was “100 per cent correct”.

Watch the call that left LBC listeners gobsmacked above.