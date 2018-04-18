Son Of Windrush Immigrants Delivers A Deeply Moving Speech On Racism In Britain

Gilbert is the son of Windrush immigrants who arrived in Britain more than 50 years ago. In this heartbreaking call, he tells Shelagh Fogarty he still doesn’t feel welcome here.

His raw and powerful monologue on racism sent shockwaves as LBC listeners were literally brought to tears.

Theresa May has apologised for the distress caused to anyone told they must leave the UK.

Children of Commonwealth citizens who arrived in the UK with their parents in the early 70s were automatically granted leave to remain.

@lbc #lbc drawn to tears listening to Gilbert right now @ShelaghFogarty as a windrush child that never felt right in the UK — jo-jo (@jaaaaai) April 18, 2018

However, a recent change in law meant they had to prove they had been living in the UK, even though they’d been here legally for decades.

“I came here 11 years of age,” Gilbert said at the start of his powerful speech.

“I don’t feel anymore welcome in Britain then I did when I arrived.

“I fear for my children and grandchildren that they won’t feel welcome here.”

@LBC The best call I've ever heard on LBC... Gilbert of Wimbledon. — Damo Kelly (@DamoKellyCycles) April 18, 2018

Aged 69 now, Gilbert says he’s still looked at as an immigrant - even tho he has been here a majority of his life.

“If I go in an office, they ask ‘have you just arrived?’”, he continued.

“Our nurses went to work to clean the mess of people who didn’t want us here.”

The deeply moving call lasted over six minutes - you can hear it in full above.