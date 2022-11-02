Taxi driver shares tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of potential asylum seekers

2 November 2022, 16:42

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

“They don’t know where they’re going, they just know that they’ll sort themselves out and it’s not in Kent”, says a taxi driver who reveals shocking experiences of dropping illegal immigrants off at various locations as instructed by Home Office officials.

An LBC caller has told Shelagh Fogarty that asylum seekers are being “let go” by the Home Office, often without any warrant to be in this country.

Rizwan in Canterbury, a university student who drives taxis part-time, said he is sometimes sent to pick up asylum seekers.

“I’ve been told by people with Home Office lanyards or wherever they are, just drop them in London, no one cares, it’s fine, King’s Cross Station’s okay, or Victoria Station”, he began.

“On a couple of occasions there've been Afghans in the back of my car and we happen to have a common language…they showed me the paperwork, 'It says I’ve been declined, I’ve got no basis to be in this country' or whatever, but they’re being let go.”

“Hang on, what do you mean let go?”, Shelagh put in.

“Disappear into the wind, we haven’t got any space to store you”, came Rizwan’s reply.

“They don’t know where they’re going, they just know that they’ll sort themselves out and it’s not in Kent.”

Shelagh asked: “So they become illegal immigrants?”

The taxi driver explained: “Yeah, well, the government knows who they are, they just don’t know where they are.”

He said he’s driven Albanians, Sudanese, and Eritreans.

Rizwan continued: “A lot of Albanians - what’s happened is I’ve had them dropped off and straight away they’ve been picked up by someone in a BMW and they are and they’ve whizzed off.”

He explained that sometimes he has been asked to drop off asylum seekers at train stations, and other times it has been at a hotel, but he told Shelagh he is not obligated to check if they enter it.

“If they want to go into the hotel or they want to disappear, that’s up to them”, he said.

Rizwan shared another story where he had a job taking someone to a hospital in London from a hotel housing Afghans.

Despite being there so many times, he said: “After a couple of minutes it occurred to somebody that hang on, this guy that’s been let in, we didn’t check his ID, we didn’t jot down his number plate!

“So then the manager started shouting at all the agency staff, 'How could you let that happen, there’s been an attack!'”, he said, referring to the recent petrol bomb attack at the migrant processing centre in Dover.

He said that there could be an element of “the government doesn’t care”.

Shelagh said in reflection: “It sounds from what you’re saying that Home Office officials at some level are deliberately placing people into our communities knowing them to now be illegal immigrants…making them illegal immigrants essentially.”

READ MORE: Man 'drove 100 miles' to hurl bombs at Dover migrant centre then 'killed himself'

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

broken asylum system

'It isn’t fit for purpose’: Shelagh Fogarty comments on the ‘broken’ asylum system

Suella

'I'm about to cry, I feel so scared': black British woman feels the Home Sec is 'othering' ethnic minorities

Addiction experts

‘British culture itself is dependent on alcohol’: Charity CEO unpacks the difficulty of tackling addictions

‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels

‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels

Shelagh Fogarty Roger Gale

Manston can house 1,500 people but is currently trying to accommodate for 4,000 people, MP tells LBC

Suella on immigration

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Suella Braverman's ‘distasteful’ rhetoric and ‘animus against immigrants’

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else.'

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else', says charity worker

Gay football journalism student

I have 'conflicted' feelings about the World Cup, says gay journalism student

Andrew Marr reacts to Rishi Sunak's first day as PM

Andrew Marr: I think exhaustion is rippling through the Conservative party, mixed with relief

Liz Tryss

'We need a general election now': Shelagh Fogarty's instant reaction to Liz Truss' resignation

'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation

'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation

Truss and Ben

Liz Truss' time in office will be as long as her leadership campaign, says Ben Kentish

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

'Liz Truss has made a commitment, Ben Wallace wants to stick to it, Jeremy Hunt's not sure, somethings got to give.'

'They’ve got themselves in another mess': Journalist on concerns towards PM's pledge of financial military support

Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans

bills

'I can't afford it': Caller admits he hasn't been paying electric and gas bills

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Current police strategy 'effectively decriminalises rape' - victims' commissioner

Current police strategy 'effectively decriminalises rape' - victims' commissioner

London 'in danger' of no longer having London-style transport system, says Sadiq Khan

London in danger of no longer having London-style transport system, says Sadiq Khan

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images

'Worse than useless': Storm Arwen victims share accounts of power cuts

'Worse than useless': LBC listeners reveal impact of Storm Arwen power cuts

'It's not illegal to claim asylum': Former refugee speaks to LBC

'It's not illegal to claim asylum': Former refugee speaks to LBC

Tory MP blasts legal age of marriage in UK as MPs back a rise to age 18

Tory MP blasts legal age of marriage in UK as MPs back a rise to age 18

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

The trial is taking place at Derby Crown Court

Cannabis-taking mum and dad burnt and beat baby son in 'brutal' Christmas Day murder, court told
UK Cost Of Living Crisis

Supermarkets using security barriers to protect staff from desperate shoppers snatching yellow-label items
Ronnie Radford has died at the age of 79

Legendary FA Cup goalscorer Ronnie Radford dies aged 79

Albania's PM hit out at Suella Braverman

'Show us some respect:' Albania's PM blasts Braverman for 'blaming' his countrymen for Britain's migrant crisis
Police rushed to the depot on Rother Way, Hellaby where they found the victim fatally stabbed

Man, 60, stabbed to death at FedEx parcel warehouse in Rotherham

Mount Toubkal in 2018 at the scene of another horrific crime

British woman plunges 13,600ft to death after scaling Moroccan mountain 'without a guide'