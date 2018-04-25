Teen’s Message About Standing Up To Racism Is An Inspiration

This 14-year-old’s message about speaking out against racism is an inspiration.

Rahel is one of a number of teens working as an Ambassador for the Anne Frank Trust.

They are tasked with working as mentors in a bid to stop hate.

And the London school girl certainly had a powerful message to deliver to those who have faced prejudice.

Speaking to Shealgh Fogarty, she said: “No matter where you are there will always be people that judge you.

“But you always have to stay strong to yourself and have faith and be confident and most of all be yourself.

“God didn't create all of us just to be one person and we're all unique and the fact that there are people judging you is just not fair and cruel.”