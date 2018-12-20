The Man Filmed Comparing Tory MP Anna Soubry To “Hitler” Phones LBC

A man who was filmed comparing Tory MP Anna Soubry to Adolf Hitler phoned LBC to defend his actions - and it got very heated.

James insisted his actions were not threatening, despite telling the pro-Remain MP “you are on the side of Hitler”.

Shelagh Fogarty told the protester “you do not know your history James” in the testy exchange on Thursday.

He said he had "no regrets" and would "continue to do it".

The video has gathered wide-spread condemnation after it was shared on social media on Wednesday.

Shelagh Fogarty grilled the pro-Brexit protester after he called LBC on Thursday . Picture: LBC/Twitter

It shows the group of men, who wore yellow vests, following the MP for Broxtowe outside Parliament.

"You're a traitor," one of the pro-Brexit demonstrators shouts, while another, which James said was him, added: "You’re on the side of Adolf Hitler!”

Defending his actions on LBC, James said he made the comparison because: “Hitler wanted a United Europe with no nation states, with no sovereignty”.

“You know full well Hitler wanted something different including mass-murder,” Shelagh hit back.

“You know that Hitler would have borked at the idea of a peaceful European Union operating in the way that it has.

“You must know that or you haven’t investigated the Holocaust or the Second World War or Nazism - you do not know your history James!”