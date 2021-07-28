'There were people in tears': Nick Ferrari on unveiling of memorial to fallen police officers

28 July 2021, 15:41 | Updated: 28 July 2021, 16:17

By Sam Sholli

LBC's Nick Ferrari has given LBC his reflections on the unveiling of a national memorial dedicated to fallen police officers.

The UK Police Memorial commemorates almost 5,000 police officers and staff who have died on duty.

Nick's words come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson told LBC the police are "indispensable" and deserve to be commemorated ahead of the unveiling at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

The Prime Minister and Prince Charles were in attendance at the event to unveil the memorial.

Nick Ferrari, who hosted the event, told Shelagh Fogarty: "What I think was special is this was the chance for everyone to show their respects."

Referring to the unveiling of the memorial, he also said that one "could argue [the unveiling of the memorial] has been a long time coming and it should have happened a while ago".

Nick also said: "Let's just remember...a lot of [LBC] listeners have helped fund this. So we must remember that."

He went on to describe the memorial as "absolutely spectacular".

In response to Shelagh saying "it must be such a special day" for relatives of the fallen police officers being honoured by the memorial, Nick said: "It was [and] it was a very poignant day.

"So I had the privilege, as you say, of hosting it. So I was sat sort of facing the main audience or the main gathering.

"And there were people in tears comforting each other, particularly when Katherine Jenkins sang 'I Vow to Thee, My Country'."

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Names on national police memorials 'will keep growing,' says former cop

'The names will keep growing': Former officer's stirring reaction to national police memorial
End of Euros 'helping' fall in Covid cases, says data journalist

End of Euros 'helping' fall in Covid cases, says data journalist
E-scooters a 'fatal free-for-all' Tory Peer tells LBC

E-scooters a 'fatal free-for-all' which 'ruin lives', says Tory Peer
NHS Confederation official predicts 'incredibly disruptive' Covid pressures on hospitals

NHS official warns of 'extreme pressure' hospitals are facing, as Covid cases rise
Man with teen daughter rallies against prosecution for street harassment

Man with teen daughter rallies against prosecution for street harassment
Shelagh Fogarty's fiery clash with caller over jab passports

Shelagh Fogarty's fiery clash with caller condemning Covid passports

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Councillors in Newmarket have passed a vote of no confidence against their local MP Matt Hancock

Councillors pass vote of no confidence in former health secretary Matt Hancock
Charlotte Dujardin now has six Olympic medals to her name.

Charlotte Dujardin becomes Team GB's most decorated female Olympian
Drivers who don't wear seatbelts face penalties and full ban

Drivers who don't wear seatbelts 'could face penalty points and even ban'
Prince Charles speaks at the unveiling

Charles and PM unveil memorial to honour 'police who risk their lives to keep us safe'
The Northern Ireland Protocol will mean goods will have to be checked when entering the single market.

Brexit: EU pauses legal action over Northern Ireland deal

Spain could soon be placed on the amber-plus travel list, while France is expected to move down to the amber list.

Spain 'on verge of amber-plus list', but France could move to quarantine-free travel