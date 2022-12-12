'They just left me to rot!': Caller 'frustrated' at privatisation within NHS

By Madeleine Wilson

This "frustrated" caller condemns the "privatisation going on in the NHS" and the "appalling...laissez-faire attitude" of a musculoskeletal service he was referred to by his GP, after struggling with a severe back problem.

David in Borehamwood told Shelagh Fogarty how he blames the "private organisation between the GP and the hospital", after nobody in the NHS helped him with his severe back pain.

He told Shelagh: "They just left me there to rot!"

The call comes ahead of as many as 100,000 nurses across England walking out on Thursday in strike action expected to hit all but the most critical of departments such as A&E and intensive care.

It will be the biggest walkout in the history of the NHS, leaving hospitals shortly staffed and operations cancelled just days before Christmas.

The Royal College of Nursing wants a five percent pay rise above retail inflation, meaning a hike of 19.2 percent.

David went on to tell Shelagh that the "extreme pain" that he felt, due to neglect from the NHS led him to lose his quality of life.

He said: "Do you think I could get the situation moved on at all? No."

Shelagh asked: "And do you know why you couldn't?"

David replied: "Yes because this musculoskeletal service in the middle has this appalling...laissez-faire attitude."

He went on to explain: "A lot of the problems I believe the NHS are suffering is because of the privatisation going on in the NHS and it's appalling.

"I think as a country, we need to make up our minds of whether we want a first-class public health service that is there for everybody at a point free to use, or we go down a private route where everybody has to have private health insurance.

"Having a mix-and-match bag in the middle just leaves everyone in a dire state!"

