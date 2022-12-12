'They just left me to rot!': Caller 'frustrated' at privatisation within NHS

12 December 2022, 16:51

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

This "frustrated" caller condemns the "privatisation going on in the NHS" and the "appalling...laissez-faire attitude" of a musculoskeletal service he was referred to by his GP, after struggling with a severe back problem.

David in Borehamwood told Shelagh Fogarty how he blames the "private organisation between the GP and the hospital", after nobody in the NHS helped him with his severe back pain.

He told Shelagh: "They just left me there to rot!"

The call comes ahead of as many as 100,000 nurses across England walking out on Thursday in strike action expected to hit all but the most critical of departments such as A&E and intensive care.

It will be the biggest walkout in the history of the NHS, leaving hospitals shortly staffed and operations cancelled just days before Christmas.

The Royal College of Nursing wants a five percent pay rise above retail inflation, meaning a hike of 19.2 percent.

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer says 19% pay rise for nurses is 'unaffordable' as he pleas for last-ditch talks to stop strikes

David went on to tell Shelagh that the "extreme pain" that he felt, due to neglect from the NHS led him to lose his quality of life.

He said: "Do you think I could get the situation moved on at all? No."

Shelagh asked: "And do you know why you couldn't?"

David replied: "Yes because this musculoskeletal service in the middle has this appalling...laissez-faire attitude."

He went on to explain: "A lot of the problems I believe the NHS are suffering is because of the privatisation going on in the NHS and it's appalling.

"I think as a country, we need to make up our minds of whether we want a first-class public health service that is there for everybody at a point free to use, or we go down a private route where everybody has to have private health insurance.

"Having a mix-and-match bag in the middle just leaves everyone in a dire state!"

Read more: NHS strike dates and times: Why nurses and ambulances are striking this December

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Iranian caller takes aim at 'atrocious' UK government response amid Iran unrest

Iranian caller takes aim at 'atrocious' UK government response amid Iran unrest

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

smart phone refugees

Shelagh Fogarty rebukes caller's claim that Channel migrants ‘aren’t refugees’ as they have smart phones

Pensioner concerned over aunt's energy bill

Pensioner 'terrified' over aunt's heating bill, saying she lacks financial understanding due to dementia

Shelagh

'This isn't new!': Shelagh Fogarty criticises Health Sec for comments on NHS waiting times

Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

Shelagh fogarty 06/12/22

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty his harsh solution to strike action

'Strikes are a waste of time'

'Strikes are a waste of time!': Care worker insists UK can't afford pay rises for unions

power

'When someone holds your career in their hands, what do you do?': Caller says uni tutor pestered her friend for sex

shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty questions UK's 'very strange' need to create a divide between the North and South

Shelagh Fogarty 02/12/22

Labour is like a train 'moving from left to right at 125mph', claims caller

Shelagh Iain

'They know they won't win': Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty break down Tory MPs quitting next election

‘Britain has a fundamental problem with black people identifying as British’ says caller amid Ngozi Fulani fallout

UK has a 'fundamental problem' with black people identifying as British or English, argues caller

Shelagh Fogarty draws link between Lady Hussey interrogation and Grenfell

Shelagh Fogarty links Lady Hussey behaviour towards Ngozi Fulani and Grenfell Tower

elderly couple

‘I lost my wife to Alzheimer’s then lost my faith': Caller, 80, says as Christianity becomes minority faith

Shadow Education Secretary jabs at Rishi Sunak over private school tax breaks

'It's unjustifiable': Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson blasts Tories for tax breaks on private schools

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

O2 stores evacuated

O2 stores evacuated: Caller's brother sent home from work just 200 yards from damaged roof

Mother shares agony over daughter's murderer sent to open prison

Mum fears daughter's killer will strike again now he's set to be moved to open prison

Mother of slain Joanne Tulip speaks to LBC as murderer faces parole

Mum shares agony with LBC as daughter's killer faces parole

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

'Sadistic killer' Lab technician Ross McCullam convicted of murdering colleague before dumping body in a country lane
Rail strikes will go ahead for the planned December dates

Christmas travel plans derailed after RMT rejects pay offer meaning wave of festive strikes will take place
1

Brit who went missing for four days in Kenya prompting manhunt found drinking in pub

The trailer shows a number of previously unreleased images and videos of the couplez

Meghan & Harry make claims of 'institutional gaslighting' as they lash out at royals in latest documentary trailer
Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden will lead emergency cobra meetings today over widespread strikesstrikes.

Emergency Cobra meeting today amid strike chaos, with plans for army and civil servants to cover walkouts
National Grid's Electricity System Operator wing has run four one-hour trials of the so-called demand flexibility service.

Energy firms urge people to turn off their electricity for a couple of hours tonight as snow blankets UK