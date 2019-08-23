This Call On Brexit Was One LBC Listeners Loved

23 August 2019, 15:41

George from Enfield said if Remainers put as much energy into fixing the country before Brexit, as they are in trying to avoid it, the UK probably wouldn't have voted to leave.

In a call that LBC listeners agreed with George form Enfield spoke to Shelagh Fogarty and said if we presume that "Remain people are acting in our interest" why haven't they "put all that energy into fixing the problems in this country."

He said "they seem to have found an enormous amount of energy and unity" when people are allowed to "get away" with not paying tax, and there is homelessness, the NHS is underfunded, and "everything in this country" is "on the verge of chaos."

But, Remainers "can't find the energy to do any of that." He questioned if the UK would have voted to leave the EU if those issues had been resolved.

And LBC listeners agreed with him.

Some even called for George to ring in more often.

Some listeners were quick to suggest it was MPs at fault.

George suggested that lots of the problems being faced by the country were due to businessmen walking away from their responsibilities to the public.

Listen to the whole interesting call in the video at the top of the page.

