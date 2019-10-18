The Shocking Reason This Scottish Caller Would Now Vote For Independence

This Scottish caller would now vote for Scottish independence because all he sees "is the government in power right now laughing, joking and sneering at the people who have been elected to represent where I live."

Shelagh said some of the reasons she voted to remain in the European Union was about identity, much like the caller, John from Edinburgh.

John agreed and said: "Another dimension I'd point towards is the way that our elected representatives are treated and regarded in the Westminster parliament.

"Obviously with the process that's been going on in the last few months there's been a lot of attention - a lot more attention and scrutiny being paid to the proceedings in Westminster chambers.

"In any debate I've watched, what happens every time an SNP MP gets to their feet the Tory partitions are already laughing, sneering, joking at those people. You know, they stand regardless - they're standing to speak for me.

"And all I see is the government in power right now laughing and joking and sneering at the people who have been elected to represent where I live.

The caller said Tory MPs "sneer" at SNP MPs. Picture: PA

Shelagh asked: "Do you when you look at the special arrangements around Northern Ireland think yeah we'll have that thanks, in Scotland?"

John said no, he didn't feel that way because he understands the necessity of the Northern Ireland arrangements to protect the ceasefire and recent history.

"If you look at it from a UK perspective and the negotiations that have unfolded, Scotland's voice has been excluded absolutely. We've been ignored up here."

Shelagh asked if the attitude changed how he'd vote in a general election.

"Yes absolutely," he said, "Deidre Brock has my vote next time for sure." He was referring to Deidre Brock, SNP MP.

Shelagh said: "That's interesting. You've gone from no to independence to yes to independence and from Labour voting in Scotland to SNP voting in Scotland in a general election."