Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images

By Sam Sholli

Tory MP Maria Miller has spoken to LBC about her desire for non-consensual deepfake pornographic images to be criminalised.

She told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that deepfake and nudification software can take an innocent image of a person and apply it to either existing pornography or run it through an app and create an image to make it look as though that person is nude.

Speaking to Shelagh, the Tory MP said that "often the people who are in the pictures are completely unaware they've been used in this way and the first they may know of it is a friend pointing it out to them".

She added: "So you end up with material online which can, as I say, be quite extreme pornography depicting an individual who has never been involved in that activity."

The Tory MP later added that "at the moment, if you ask for help from the police or the authorities, the law is not clear and this is why it needs to be changed".

She then expressed her desire for "the making, taking and sharing of intimate images without consent, whether it's deepfake [or] nudification, [to be made] crimes [which are] recognised clearly in law".