Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images

2 December 2021, 18:27

By Sam Sholli

Tory MP Maria Miller has spoken to LBC about her desire for non-consensual deepfake pornographic images to be criminalised.

She told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that deepfake and nudification software can take an innocent image of a person and apply it to either existing pornography or run it through an app and create an image to make it look as though that person is nude.

Speaking to Shelagh, the Tory MP said that "often the people who are in the pictures are completely unaware they've been used in this way and the first they may know of it is a friend pointing it out to them".

She added: "So you end up with material online which can, as I say, be quite extreme pornography depicting an individual who has never been involved in that activity."

The Tory MP later added that "at the moment, if you ask for help from the police or the authorities, the law is not clear and this is why it needs to be changed".

She then expressed her desire for "the making, taking and sharing of intimate images without consent, whether it's deepfake [or] nudification, [to be made] crimes [which are] recognised clearly in law".

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'Worse than useless': Storm Arwen victims share accounts of power cuts

'Worse than useless': LBC listeners reveal impact of Storm Arwen power cuts

'It's not illegal to claim asylum': Former refugee speaks to LBC

'It's not illegal to claim asylum': Former refugee speaks to LBC

Tory MP blasts legal age of marriage in UK as MPs back a rise to age 18

Tory MP blasts legal age of marriage in UK as MPs back a rise to age 18

Reza met Emad Al Swealmeen around five years ago.

'He wasn't well at all': Man 'pretty sure' to have met Liverpool bomber speaks to LBC

Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop

LBC Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop

Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family

Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family

Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers

Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty caller delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers

LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director

Ex-prisoner: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages

Ex-offender: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages

Government 'all over the shop' on mask-wearing, says Shadow Health Secretary

Government 'all over the shop' on mask-wearing, says Shadow Health Secretary

'It's horrific déjà vu': Ex-nurse 'terrified' at lack of Covid restrictions as cases rise

Ex-NHS staff nurse 'terrified' and 'sad' as Covid cases rise

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' murder

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' death

Poorer areas could see 'even larger' council tax increases than projections, says IFS Director

Poorer areas could see 'even larger' council tax increases than projected, says IFS Director
Shelagh Fogarty condemns Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Sajid Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

MoneySavingExpert's Martin Lewis gives his instant take on Budget 2021

MoneySavingExpert's Martin Lewis gives his instant take on the Budget 2021
Boris Johnson is backing a prospective joint bid from the UK and Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup.

'Boris Johnson wants to generate post-Covid feel-good factor with 2030 World Cup'
Shamima Begum should be brought back to the UK and have her human rights respected, Tory MP Andrew Mitchell has told LBC.

The UK should 'take responsibility' for Shamima Begum, argues Tory MP
Prisoners not receiving priority status in the Covid vaccination programme is both "depressing and confusing", LBC has been told.

'Prisoners not having Covid vaccine priority is depressing and confusing'
Taxpayers shouldn't bail out leaseholders living with dangerous cladding, says campaigner

Taxpayers shouldn't bail out leaseholders living with dangerous cladding, says campaigner
Labour has called on the Health Secretary to apologise

'Clearly there was a PPE shortage, Hancock should apologise,' Labour MP says

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hospitality bosses have hit out at the Government for confusing Christmas party guidance

'We are reliving March 2020': Mixed Govt messages on Xmas parties 'killing' hospitality
Boris has received his booster

Boris Johnson receives Covid booster jab amid Omicron variant battle
Storm Arwen left thousands without power

‘Lack of power’ blamed for person's death as Storm Arwen power cuts enter sixth day
Shoppers in Cologne, as unvaccinated people in Germany are set to face new restrictions.

Germany bans unvaccinated from pubs and restaurants – and mandatory jabs could follow
The 350 year old pub is set for a name change after racism concerns were raised

Fury after 'racist' pub 'The Black Bitch' renamed by Greene King bosses
Santa showing his Covid vaccine passport in the ad.

Tesco cleared after 5,000 complaints over Santa's vaccine passport in Xmas ad