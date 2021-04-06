Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP

6 April 2021, 15:52

By Sam Sholli

Vaccine passports signal that the Government "doesn't trust people to do the right thing", Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran has told LBC.

Ms Moran made the comment to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty as Boris Johnson has come under scrutiny for giving his backing to vaccine passports to allow large-scale events to go ahead.

The Prime Minister confirmed at a press conference last night that they are going to be trialled from mid-April - but Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called the idea "un-British".

Speaking of the Liberal Democrats' opposition to vaccine passports, Ms Moran told LBC: "First of all, let's be clear. I'm naturally sceptical about giving the state more power over me.

"I'm a liberal and that's very much at the heart of who we are and what we stand for. We campaigned against ID cards back in the day and this is basically an ID card by another name."

She later added: "I trust in others to do the right thing.

"And what has really pained me throughout this whole conversation around vaccine passports is that actually what it seems to signal is that the Government doesn't trust people to do the right thing.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told LBC this morning that vaccine passports raise "ethical questions" but stressed that people won't need one to visit pubs on April 12th.

