'Vaccine passports are a no-brainer,' caller suffering in Covid ward tells James O'Brien

6 April 2021, 15:08 | Updated: 6 April 2021, 15:18

By Fiona Jones

This James O'Brien caller rung in from a hospital bed in a Covid ward, unable to understand why people are "scared" of having a vaccine passport, branding it a "peace of mind."

Boris Johnson faces a showdown with lockdown-sceptic Tory MPs after he gave his backing to so-called "vaccine passports" to allow large-scale events to go ahead.

Mr Johnson confirmed at a press conference last night that they will be trialled from mid-April to allow large-scale events in the UK to go ahead safely - but Tory rebels and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer call the idea "un-British."

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told LBC this morning that the plans raise a number of "ethical questions" but stressed that people won't need one for visits to the pub, and the measures are still being discussed.

Caller Darren told entirely supported the passport, telling James he was lying in a Covid ward with both the virus and pneumonia.

"It's a life-changing experience...it brings you down to earth when you're a 39-year-old fit and strong healthy lad who can't even brush his own teeth," he said.

"I just don't understand the fear of the passport, certificate whatever you want to call it...why don't we just call it peace of mind? I don't want anyone I do or don't know to feel like this.

"I don't want anyone to get to a point like I've been where you can't even get yourself dressed."

Darren continued that if we have to have a "little bit of paper" to get into a pub "so be it."

James reflected that it seems like a "no-brainer" to introduce vaccine passports, to which Darren said: "It is to me."

Some listeners had called in with concerns of being made to show certification as a breach of civil liberties and Darren responded: "Covid-19 takes away your civil liberties, trust me."

Read more: No date for return of foreign travel but traffic light system confirmed

Speaking at Monday's coronavirus press briefing from Downing Street, the Prime Minister said a Covid-status certification system will be developed over the coming months.

The so-called vaccine passports system will allow higher-risk settings, such as football stadiums and festivals, to open up safely and with more participants.

It will take into account three factors: vaccination, a recent negative Covid-19 test, or natural immunity after having tested positive for the virus in the previous six months.

Pilot events will take place from mid-April to trial the system, Mr Johnson confirmed, but the government is still "some way off finalising any plans".

However, the prime minister said there was "absolutely no question" of people having to show a vaccine passport to go to the pub or hairdresser when lockdown eases further on Monday.

As it happened: PM updates nation on relaxing England's lockdown

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien responds to caller who asks why supermarkets are open but not pubs

James O'Brien responds to caller who asks why supermarkets are open but not pubs
James O'Brien discussed the case of a seal which had to be put down after being attacked by a dog

'Why can't you feel sorry for Freddie the seal and for the dog owner?'
James O'Brien talks to Danny Wallace about what would happen if our screens went blank

Danny Wallace tells James O'Brien about his book that "talks to kids about lockdown"
Callers explained the impact of the return to schools for pupils.

Callers tell LBC the impact on children of returning to school after lockdown
Speak to Sadiq

Speak to Sadiq - Watch Again

James O'Brien's take on what's really happening with the AstraZeneca vaccine

James O'Brien's take on what's really happening with the AstraZeneca vaccine

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

DUP instil hatred and division in Northern Ireland through segregation, caller insists

DUP instil hatred and division in Northern Ireland through segregation, caller insists

2 days ago

Stuart Lawrence: 'One sided' race report further entrenches 'deep rooted' racism

Stuart Lawrence: 'One sided' race report entrenches institutional racism

3 days ago

Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP

Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP

58 mins ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Volunteers paint red hearts on the National Covid Memorial Wall in London

Covid memorial wall organisers hail response toCovid memorial wall organisers hail response to 'astonishing' artwork
Sources close to Sadiq Khan said he was willing to consider legalising cannabis.

PM rebuffs Sadiq Khan's plans to look into legalising cannabis in London
Harry and Meghan's first Netflix show has been announced

Harry and Meghan's first Netflix show announced by streaming giant
An increase in hospital admissions and deaths is said to be "highly likely" in the later stages of the UK's road map out of lockdown

Daily Covid deaths should stay below 100 even in third wave, new modelling suggests
Boris Johnson has praised the Valneva Covid vaccine

Boris Johnson hails 'very promising' vaccine set to be made in Scotland
Covid vaccine passports in the UK will be following a trial period

How will Covid vaccine passports work in the UK?

The UK vaccines regulator is looking "very carefully" at links between the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab and blood clots

UK medical regulator reviews use of AstraZeneca jab amid blood clot fears
While the youngest pupils returned to school in February, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed a full return from 19 April.

All pupils in Scotland to return to school after Easter, Sturgeon confirms
Teacher defends teaching black history across all school subjects in UK

Teacher defends teaching black history across all school subjects in UK
The UK medicines regulator says people should still get their vaccine after the EMA said they had found a link with blood clots and the Astra-Zeneca vaccine.

'Link' found between AstraZeneca jab and blood clots, EMA official says