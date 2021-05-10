Voter ID plans are 'damaging for all of us who believe in democracy,' says election lawyer

10 May 2021, 15:19

By Fiona Jones

A mandatory voter ID law is 'damaging for all of us who believe in democracy,' says election lawyer Sarah Sackman, ahead of the expected announcement in the Queen's speech.

The Queen’s Speech tomorrow is expected to include the introduction of a controversial measure aimed at tackling voter fraud, whereby voters will be required to bring photo ID to the polls in order to cast their vote.

The rule will apply in UK general elections, local council elections in England, and police and crime commissioner elections in England and Wales.

The proposals, which are expected to be announced on Tuesday, will also include tighter rules on voting and voter intimidation, and limits on the number of postal votes a person can hand in at a polling station on behalf of others

Shelagh Fogarty posited to barrister and election lawyer Sarah Sackman that the measures will advantage one political party over another.

Ms Sackman responded, "I think it's damaging for all of us who believe in democracy. I don't think it's about one side or another."

Read more: 'The highly wrong voter ID law is a load of nonsense'

"It's certainly true that those who disproportionately lack photo ID tend to be from marginalised groups...in so far as that aligns with particular parties, some may be thought to be in a particular advantage.

"We're all disadvantaged at the end of the day by these sorts of measures which undermine trust in our democracy."

Ms Sackman said marginalised groups could include people of colour, older voters and disabled voters.

The barrister continued, "We don't want to see Governments of any hue making it harder for people to vote. All of us must want to see voting made easier, to see more people voting, to see Governments reaching out to those marginalised groups.

"Whether it's Labour, Conservative or some other political party that happens to be in charge, we don't want to see them ignoring the votes of vulnerable groups and that's precisely what these measures will do."

Shelagh asked why some members of marginalised groups are not holders of photo ID, citing passports, driver's licenses, student ID, Freedom Passes and work photo ID.

Ms Sackman responded: "If you cast your mind back to something like the Windrush scandal, we saw precisely how difficult it is for certain groups to access identity documents through absolutely no fault of their own.

"The examples you give of photo ID where that appears in a passport or in a driver's licence are really good ones. It may strike us some of us as odd if we're holders of those types of ID but...11 million citizens of this country don't have a passport or a driver's licence."

There has never been this demand on voters in British history, Sarah Sackman said and questioned why this country should start now.

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'The highly wrong voter ID law is a load of nonsense'

'The highly wrong voter ID law is a load of nonsense'

'The Tories stole my policies': John McDonnell reacts to Hartlepool by-election result

'The Tories stole my policies': John McDonnell reacts to Hartlepool by-election result
Jersey minister: 'We absolutely knew post-Brexit arrangements would cause difficulties'

Jersey minister: 'We absolutely knew post-Brexit arrangements would cause difficulties'
'Bad rules can be enforced by nice people', campaigner tells Shelagh Fogarty

'Bad rules can be enforced by nice people', campaigner tells Shelagh Fogarty
The Tory MP was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

Tory MP pledges to take up care home visits cause with Minister
Shelagh Fogarty speaks of opposition to current Covid care home rules

Shelagh Fogarty speaks of opposition to current Covid care home rules

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq Khan plans to be London Mayor for 2036 or 2040 Olympics

Sadiq Khan plans to be London Mayor for 2036 or 2040 Olympics
A man has been arrested by Essex Police over the murder of Maria Rawlings

Man, 20, arrested over murder of mother-of-two Maria Rawlings
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Boris Johnson to confirm further easing of Covid restrictions | Watch LIVE from 5pm

Boris Johnson to confirm further easing of Covid restrictions | Watch LIVE from 5pm
Sharing vaccines with other countries may prevent the emergence of new variants.

British public supports sharing of Covid-19 vaccines - poll

The national Covid-19 alert level has been lowered from four to three

Covid alert level lowered from four to three ahead of May 17 lockdown easing