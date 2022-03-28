Suicide-bereaved mum backs Will Smith's 'passion' in Chris Rock slap

28 March 2022, 16:07

By James Bickerton

A heartbroken mother, who lost her son to suicide after he was bullied over his hair loss, has said she understands the “passion” behind Will Smith’s Oscars attack on Chris Rock, but doesn’t “condone hitting”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Will slapped the celebrated comedian after he made a joke mocking his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, from the Academy Awards stage on Sunday night.

In 2018 Jada revealed she had been diagnosed with alopecia areata, a condition that causes dramatic hair loss.  

In an apparent reference to the condition of her hair Chris joked: “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2.” In response, Will mounted the stage and slapped Chris across the face.

Julie from Reigate phoned Shelagh Fogarty and revealed her son faced a “a very similar situation” to Jada.

Suffering from an autoimmune disorder which caused hair loss, he experienced bullying and a dramatic loss of confidence. The caller explained: “He got picked on at school and he developed depression, PTSD, anxiety.  

READ MORE: Will Smith boasted of causing 'chaos' before Oscars as calls grow for him to lose award

"He felt complete shame about it. He felt it was his fault and it wasn’t.  

“He ended up going to university, two years ago he ended his life. He was so traumatised by what he’d gone through in the past. He felt such shame, just unworthy, and he ended his life.” 

Julie praised Jada for her openness in talking about her alopecia, and paid an emotive tribute to her son.  

She commented: “Jada had been open about her hair loss, which I think’s amazing. My son was completely buttoned up about it and wouldn’t speak to a soul.  

“He wanted to go to uni, he was studying physio, he was the kindest gentlest soul. He just didn’t have the armour for this world.”

For help call the Samaritans on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org

READ MORE: Moment Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper calm Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK visa regulations, Bracknell Town boss tells LBC

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK system, Bracknell Town boss reveals

Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

Black medic who 'spent 10 hours' queuing at border says 'only Ukrainians' could flee easily

Black medic who 'spent 10 hours' queuing at border says 'only Ukrainians' could flee easily
MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

O2 stores evacuated

O2 stores evacuated: Caller's brother sent home from work just 200 yards from damaged roof

Mother shares agony over daughter's murderer sent to open prison

Mum fears daughter's killer will strike again now he's set to be moved to open prison

Mother of slain Joanne Tulip speaks to LBC as murderer faces parole

Mum shares agony with LBC as daughter's killer faces parole

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care

Shelagh Fogarty reflects on being 'struck' by Cressida Dick's 'defensive' statements

Shelagh Fogarty reflects on being 'struck' by Cressida Dick's 'defensive' words

'Endometriosis affects men': Researcher who 'lost' career to condition warns it's 'really individual'

Researcher who lost chef career to endometriosis explains condition

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to select Kurt Zouma for West Ham match

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to play Kurt Zouma in West Ham match

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

NHS staff rubbishing vaccine impact need to 'go on another course', doctor tells LBC

NHS staff rubbishing vaccine impact need to 'go on another course', doctor tells LBC
Caller in India shares absolute fear of Covid crisis as healthcare system buckles

Caller in India shares absolute fear of Covid crisis as healthcare system buckles
'The Post Office were mendacious in the way they denied justice'

'The Post Office were mendacious in the way they denied justice'
Senior Tory MP denigrates PM's 'abhorrent' cuts to foreign aid

Senior Tory MP denigrates PM's 'abhorrent' cuts to foreign aid
David Lammy was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

David Lammy: We've got to get better at being honest about our history
'I would do the same': Caller defends Dyson's 'acceptable' tax issue texts with PM

'I would do the same': Caller defends Dyson's 'acceptable' tax issue texts with PM

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Syed Mohammed Kamran Haider was found guilty of murdering Nusayba

'Violent and controlling' man guilty of murdering ex-partner's one-year-old daughter
Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK

Roman Abramovich's and Ukrainian negotiators 'poisoned' during Kyiv talks
The attack happened near the Co-op Academy in Blackley, Manchester,

Girl, 11, taken to hospital after stabbing before school

A mum who used her Range Rover to try and move an Insulate Britain protestor has been banned from driving

Mum banned from driving after admitting 'nudging' Insulate Britain protester with 4x4
Wintry weather is set to return to the UK just as central heating becomes unaffordable for some

Cold snap set to hit UK with sleet and snow just as price of heating surges
Will Smith faces the possibility of losing his Oscar

Will Smith boasted of causing 'chaos' before Oscars as calls grow for him to lose award