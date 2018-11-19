James O'Brien Sums Up The Madness Of Theresa May's Brexit In One Minute

James O'Brien picked out the one detail which really sums up the Brexit madness Britain is currently going through.

Theresa May is due to stand up at the CBI today to try to sell her deal to big British businesses, focusing on how it will allow us to take back control of our borders.

But James pointed out her reasons are diametrically opposed to her voting record.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "This speech that Theresa May is due to give to the CBI today in many ways distils the madness of Brexit into a single speech.

"Before mentioning the economy, she will stand up and say in front of all these people that getting back full control of our borders is an issue of great importance to the British people.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"She will add that EU citizens will no longer be able to jump the queue ahead of engineers from Sydney, or software developers from Delhi.

"As Home Secretary, she of course opposed an EU/India trade deal on the grounds that too many software developers from Delhi might be able to come here.

"I don't know what do say anymore!"