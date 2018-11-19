James O'Brien Sums Up The Madness Of Theresa May's Brexit In One Minute

19 November 2018, 11:16

James O'Brien picked out the one detail which really sums up the Brexit madness Britain is currently going through.

Theresa May is due to stand up at the CBI today to try to sell her deal to big British businesses, focusing on how it will allow us to take back control of our borders.

But James pointed out her reasons are diametrically opposed to her voting record.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "This speech that Theresa May is due to give to the CBI today in many ways distils the madness of Brexit into a single speech.

"Before mentioning the economy, she will stand up and say in front of all these people that getting back full control of our borders is an issue of great importance to the British people.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"She will add that EU citizens will no longer be able to jump the queue ahead of engineers from Sydney, or software developers from Delhi.

"As Home Secretary, she of course opposed an EU/India trade deal on the grounds that too many software developers from Delhi might be able to come here.

"I don't know what do say anymore!"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Shaheen Hashmat

Forced Marriage Survivor Describes How She Escaped Parents At 12-Years-Old

23 hours ago

Matt Frei

Matt Frei Confronts London Bridge Protester For Forgetting Why She Was There

2 days ago

Steve Baker says a leadership contest is approaching

No Confidence Vote: Brexit MP Steve Baker Claims “We’re Approaching The Moment”

3 days ago