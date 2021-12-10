Shelagh Fogarty baffled by caller's undying support for Boris Johnson

10 December 2021, 16:06

By Seán Hickey

This caller baffled LBC listeners after telling Shelagh Fogarty she will support Boris Johnson as Prime Minister no matter what.

Jane phoned in to share her confusion over recent polling which shows support for Boris Johnson taking a dive.

Read more: Polls in freefall as sleaze allegations and Christmas party storm hit PM

"90% of the people want him out of the office? Nobody's asked me."

"I will keep my membership so long as [Boris Johnson is] leader of the Conservative party" the caller said.

Read more: Starmer: PM showing 'dishonesty upon dishonesty and isn't fit for office'

When Shelagh asked why the caller is undying in her support for the PM, she cited the vaccination programme as his main triumph.

"He's done a grand job and anyone who took the reins during Covid just wouldn't have succeeded like him."

Read more: Cummings says No10 Xmas party photos will 'inevitably get out' and bring down Boris

Read more: Emergency Cobra meeting called on Covid-19 and Omicron spread

"He admitted himself that he got it wrong on Owen Paterson about trying to change the rules", Shelagh said, beginning a comment on the PM's track record of honesty.

"He has now admitted on Wednesday at Prime Ministers Questions that whatever he publicly said about no rules having been broken may now be wrong...he has said a number of contradictory things about the funding of his flat."

Read more: James O'Brien's clinical takedown of No10 double standards

"He at the very least, has a difficulty in speaking plainly on these matters, doesn't he?"

The caller wouldn't accept Shelagh's assertions: "For me personally, no. There are people who've made up their mind that he's a buffoon."

"I'm cross with all the mud-slinging on facebook, twitter etc" she added.

Shelagh tried further to see if the caller would budge from her position.

Read more: 'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'

"This is a bunch of supposedly bright, articulate people who are leading the country, who don't seem to be able to say a straight sentence on a Tuesday, that fits a similar scenario on a Friday!"

"If I say on a Tuesday 'my name is Shelagh Fogarty and I was not in that room at that time', then on the Friday I can guarantee you I can say the same on that Friday and the following Tuesday, because I'm not prone to lying!"

Jane then said that she was "under the impression that he wasn't [at the Christmas party]" attempting to dismiss Shelagh's argument.

"Of course you are, that's the impression he wants to give off!"

"Is it necessarily a crime?" the caller said, considering the possibility that Boris Johnson may have been at the Downing Street Christmas party. Shelagh reminded her that it was, and still is an offence to breach coronavirus legislation.

"There are thousands of people in court for doing the same thing."

