'Boris Johnson wants adverts to highlight violence fuelling cocaine use'

5 March 2021, 16:35

By Sam Sholli

Boris Johnson launching a public information campaign to crack down on middle class cocaine use would make them consider "teenagers getting stabbed in parks", LBC has been told.

The Prime Minister is reported to be planning the campaign as he hopes to make taking cocaine as socially frowned-upon as drink-driving.

It is understood that wealthier cocaine users will be targeted through TV, radio and billboard adverts which demonstrate how gang warfare and violence lie behind the drug's production.

Speaking of the campaign, Maisie McCabe, the UK Editor of Campaign magazine, told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "It's almost drawing a line, if you will, between people's fun at the weekend right through to...teenagers getting stabbed in parks or other young people being sent out on county lines."

"It's [about reminding people of] the people who are being maybe forced to smuggle the drugs into the country.

"You've [also] got obviously the issue with gangs and that impact on communities in South and Central America."

Referring to drug users in the UK, she summarised: "It's about making them understand that it's their actions that are causing say the violence in the streets of London and other cities."

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

The experienced nurse was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

'This Government would be mistaken to pick a fight with nurses'
'Meghan Markle didn't realise she'd have to muzzle herself as much as she had to'

'Meghan Markle didn't realise she'd have to muzzle herself as much as she had to'
The Government will guarantee 95% mortgages to help those who can only afford a 5% deposit

'New 5% deposit mortgage could lead to more debt', Generation Rent author warns
This Excluded UK member is furious at Rishi Sunak after his Budget announcement

Furious 'excluded' caller hits out at Chancellor Rishi Sunak after Budget
Excluded UK member decries 'nothing again' in Budget for most self-employed people

Excluded UK member decries 'nothing again' in Budget for most self-employed people
MoneySavingExpert's Martin Lewis gives his instant take on Budget 2021

MoneySavingExpert's Martin Lewis gives his instant take on the Budget 2021

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matt Hancock will lead Friday's Downing Street press conference

Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock holds Downing Street press conference
The mystery sixth person who tested positive for the Brazil variant in UK has been found (file photo)

Mystery person who tested positive for Brazil variant in UK has been found
Meghan was granted summary judgment in relation to her privacy claim last month

Mail on Sunday ordered to publish front-page statement on Meghan's High Court victory
Emergency services are currently dealing with a "serious incident" in a south Wales village

Major incident with 'multiple casualties' in south Wales village
A pedestrian wearing a mask crosses the Millennium Bridge in London

Coronavirus infections in England fall to lowest level since October
The UK's Covid R number has risen slightly to between 0.7 and 0.9

UK Covid R number rises slightly for first time since January to 0.7-0.9