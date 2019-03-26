Brexit: Conservative MP Accuses Parliament Of “Representing The Elites”

A Conservative MP says there is no evidence to suggest the country has changed its mind on Brexit, as he railed against a second referendum.

Bob Seely urged his colleagues to now get behind Theresa May’s Brexit deal, just like the ERG’s Jacob Rees-Mogg indicated today.

In an interview with Shelagh Fogarty, he branded attempts by Parliament to seize control of Brexit as a “coup of government”.

Bob Seely spoke to LBC live from Westminster. Picture: LBC

“You’re saying people may have changed their minds? There is no polling evidence to suggest that,” Mr Seely said.

“Actually, my gut feeling is almost all Leavers and many Remainers are now, in the immortal words of Monty Python, saying... 'just get on with it'.

“That’s what they want us to do and I implore my colleagues to just get on with it.”

On tomorrow’s “indicative votes”, where MPs will vote on a number of Brexit options, the Isle of Wight MP continued: “I think we are seeing a parliamentary coup of government.

“Parliament is representing the elites and I think the government, however ineptly, is trying to do the will of the people.”