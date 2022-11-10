'What did he think Brexit would do to foreign workers?': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Lord Wolfson's comments

By Madeleine Wilson

Shelagh Fogarty told listeners she feels "hopeless" about the UK's future after Conservative peer and Next boss Lord Wolfson said Brexit isn't going how he wanted when it comes to immigration.

Shelagh Fogarty spoke to listeners after Brexit-backing Conservative peer and Next boss, Lord Wolfson, called for more overseas workers to come to the UK.

Lord Wolfson has said in an interview today that the UK's current immigration policy was crippling economic growth.

The Conservative peer said: “We have got people queuing up to come to this country to pick crops that are rotting in fields, to work in warehouses that otherwise wouldn’t be operable, and we’re not letting them in."

The strong advocate for Brexit is now urging the Government to let foreign workers into the UK to ease labour shortages.

In response to the Conservative peer's comments, Shelagh told listeners that she's beginning to feel "hopeless" about the UK's future.

Shelagh said: ''What did he think Brexit would do to foreign workers?'

She later added: "I just don't see any response from the government that is quick enough as per health and social care.

"I don't see the imagination, I don't see any vision and I see fear actually around the question of immigration which we've talked about a lot in the last two or three weeks."

The call generated a discussion about the protests on Twitter.

Read more: Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Read more: 'Go to the Houses of Parliament': LBC caller gives his advice to Just Stop Oil

Lord Wolfson said that the Government needs to decide if it wants the country post-Brexit to be “fortress Britain”, which would stop foreign workers from entering the country and damaging economic growth as a result.

Shelagh concluded: "Are we just going to have to watch as in slow motion the people who sent thousands of migrant workers packing effectively, send them on their merry way, slowly come to the realisation that political leaders are going to have to create a system that favours this country rather than punishes this country and the people in it?"