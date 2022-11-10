'What did he think Brexit would do to foreign workers?': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Lord Wolfson's comments

10 November 2022, 19:47

By Madeleine Wilson

Shelagh Fogarty told listeners she feels "hopeless" about the UK's future after Conservative peer and Next boss Lord Wolfson said Brexit isn't going how he wanted when it comes to immigration.

Shelagh Fogarty spoke to listeners after Brexit-backing Conservative peer and Next boss, Lord Wolfson, called for more overseas workers to come to the UK.

Lord Wolfson has said in an interview today that the UK's current immigration policy was crippling economic growth.

The Conservative peer said: “We have got people queuing up to come to this country to pick crops that are rotting in fields, to work in warehouses that otherwise wouldn’t be operable, and we’re not letting them in."

The strong advocate for Brexit is now urging the Government to let foreign workers into the UK to ease labour shortages.

In response to the Conservative peer's comments, Shelagh told listeners that she's beginning to feel "hopeless" about the UK's future.

Shelagh said: ''What did he think Brexit would do to foreign workers?'

She later added: "I just don't see any response from the government that is quick enough as per health and social care.

"I don't see the imagination, I don't see any vision and I see fear actually around the question of immigration which we've talked about a lot in the last two or three weeks."

The call generated a discussion about the protests on Twitter.

Read more: Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Read more: 'Go to the Houses of Parliament': LBC caller gives his advice to Just Stop Oil

Lord Wolfson said that the Government needs to decide if it wants the country post-Brexit to be “fortress Britain”, which would stop foreign workers from entering the country and damaging economic growth as a result.

Shelagh concluded: "Are we just going to have to watch as in slow motion the people who sent thousands of migrant workers packing effectively, send them on their merry way, slowly come to the realisation that political leaders are going to have to create a system that favours this country rather than punishes this country and the people in it?"

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

‘Patients are already suffering’ says Shelagh Fogarty after nurses vote to strike

‘Patients are already suffering’: Shelagh Fogarty counters arguments against nurse strike

Paramedic, who voted to strike, explains why he wants to leave NHS

Paramedic, who voted to strike, explains why he wants to leave NHS

sf

'Something's got to give': Shelagh Fogarty warns of consequences if NHS 'state of play' isn't improved

Shelagh Fogarty 09/11/22

The way the police arrested Charlotte Lynch was disgusting, argues LBC caller

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after arrest of LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after Charlotte Lynch arrest

08/11/22

‘There's something quite sinister about the way Just Stop Oil is protesting’, says LBC caller

'This is just the beginning of the end': Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says Masih Alinejad

Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

Ex-police officer ‘frustrated’ that young girls are being ‘blackmailed’ by gangs preventing them speaking up

Ex-police officer ‘frustrated’ that young girls are being ‘blackmailed’ by gangs preventing them speaking up

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for the ‘brilliant’ work of church groups and charities, says Shelagh Fogarty

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for ‘brilliant’ work going on, says Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty

'I almost lost my life': YouTuber robbed at knifepoint has now 'lost faith in the police force'

Taxi driver’s tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of asylum seekers

Taxi driver shares tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of potential asylum seekers

broken asylum system

'It isn’t fit for purpose’: Shelagh Fogarty comments on the ‘broken’ asylum system

Suella

'I'm about to cry, I feel so scared': black British woman feels the Home Sec is 'othering' ethnic minorities

Addiction experts

‘British culture itself is dependent on alcohol’: Charity CEO unpacks the difficulty of tackling addictions

‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels

‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty's passionate clash with caller defending No10 party

Shelagh Fogarty's passionate clash with caller defending Number 10 party

Pavan Sagoo passed away in the same month Downing Street held a party for staff.

Mum who lost daughter, 14, during May 2020 lockdown too devastated to say the PM's name

Cladding crisis: Caller facing bankruptcy and 'fighting it every single day on credit cards'

Cladding crisis: Caller fighting bankruptcy 'every single day on credit cards'

Colston's Girls' School ex-pupil reveals 'inappropriate' rituals to slave trader

Colston's Girls' School ex-pupil reveals 'inappropriate' rituals to slave trader

'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man who murdered his wife and dumped her body in woodland has been jailed for life

Man, 30, jailed for life after murdering wife and dumping her body in woods six months after having their child
Butler admitted dangerous driving and hindering an emergency worker

Pictured: Dangerous driver who overtook and repeatedly blocked ambulance on 999 call in shocking footage
Snow is forecast to hit the UK this month

Exact date snow set to hit UK revealed as temperatures plummet amid heavy showers and strong winds
Keith Farmer

Motorbike community left in shock after sudden death of Keith Farmer aged 35

One of the incidents took place on Cazenove Road in Stamford Hill. Picture: Google Street View

Man guilty of carrying out a series of unprovoked attacks on Jewish people in North London

BA uniform guidelines have been reviewed

BA lets male pilots and cabin crew wear make-up and carry handbags in gender-neutral uniform overhaul