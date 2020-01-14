'Brexit stress gave me a stroke', caller says

The caller told Shelagh Fogarty that he had a stroke three weeks ago because of the stress he'd been experiencing over Brexit.

The caller said: "Now for me, I live on a canal boat, the stress of this Brexit thing has really, really stressed me out so much that it actually bought a stroke on 3 to 4 weeks ago.

I'm just relieved now that it's all going through, you know, I want I want this country to be an independent country.

"I want us to be free from other country's rules and regulations."

Shelagh Fogarty asked if he found the last three years difficult.

'Brexit stress gave me a stroke', caller says. Picture: PA

The caller said: "I'm very, very happy about it now because it's not just about Brexit, it's about the people being asked to vote on something and it needs to be put through."

He continued: "From my point of view, I want to be friends with Europe, I want to trade with Europe, I want to defend Europe but I don't want to be run by Europe and I don't want Europeans in this country that aren't qualified or haven't had criminal record checks.

"Unfortunately, when you live on the canal on the River Thames like I have for the last four years, you meet a lot of people from Eastern Europe, particularly, that you shouldn't be in this country."