Brexiteer Tells LBC: “Voting Leave Was The Stupidest Thing I’ve Done In My Life”
14 March 2019, 15:23
A remorseful Brexiteer told Shelagh Fogarty voting to leave the EU was “by far the stupidest thing I’ve done in my life”.
Ed in Sheffield said he now wants a second referendum as it was the “only way forward”.
“I’ve realised it’s by far the stupidest thing I’ve done in my life - what a calamity,” he said.
“Just look at us as a country. I was misled, I was sold a pup, I believed it was going to be easy.”
He added: “We were sold a pack of lies and I can’t believe I fell for it.”
Meanwhile, MPs are debating whether to extend Article 50 and delay Britain's exit from the EU.
There are a number of other amendments to tonight's main vote, including on whether to hold a so-called People's Vote.
