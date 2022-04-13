Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad

By Seán Hickey

This furious caller says the PM and Chancellor are 'taking us for fools' after revealing she was slapped with a bigger fine than the pair on her way to see her dying father.

Michelle phoned in from Borehamwood amid the fallout from Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak's decision to remain in their positions despite being found to have broken their own Covid rules.

The caller told Shelagh Fogarty she lost her father during pandemic and was initially "amazed that no one has questioned the penalty charge of £50."

She told listeners that she was taken aback by "how low it is and how little it means to Boris or Rishi."

The Sun has previously reported that Rishi Sunak's net worth is £200 million, making the £50 fixed penalty notice 0.000025% of his net worth. For Boris Johnson, the Mirror reported his net worth to be £1.4 million, making the fine 0.0036% of his net worth.

For someone on the national average income of £31,400 with no assets, that would be a fine of .07p or £1.13 respectively.

The caller fumed at "the disrespect that [the Prime Minister] has shown to the people who voted him into the position he has."

Moving back to her father's story, the caller said she "had a feeling it was going to be his last journey" to the hospital so in a rush made her way to meet him there. She "received a PCP for £85 for using a sliproad that was not to be used for cars. It was only for bikes."

Shelagh wondered if she explained her situation to the police, but she said she "didn't make a difference."

"If the authorities or hospital fined me £50 to be with my Dad, I'm sure there would be a lot more people who would have done the same."

She went on: "A lot of people couldn't be with their loved ones because Boris said 'stay at home, obey the rules'", concluding that "they're taking us for fools."