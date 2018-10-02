Boris Johnson Fan Gets Very Angry With Shelagh Fogarty During LBC Call

This Boris Johnson fan phoned LBC to speak in favour of the former foreign secretary, but he ended up getting very angry with Shelagh Fogarty.

Adam was reeling from Boris Johnson’s speech at the Conservative Party conference.

He told a packed fringe event that Theresa May’s Brexit plan was a “cheat”.

And the caller agreed, saying Mr Johnson spoke “for me and the 17.4million” who voted Leave in 2016.

Shelagh Fogarty was taking calls on Boris Johnson's conference speech. Picture: LBC/PA

But it was at this point, Adam wanted to share his grievances with Shelagh.

In a sudden change of gear he ranted: “You don’t understand the referendum and you don’t understand the will of the people.

“And Corbynistas like you…”

It was at this point, Shelagh let out a burst of laughter, hitting back at Adam with: “You couldn’t be further from the truth."

The row wasn't finished there however. You can watch it in full above.