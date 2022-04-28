Cleaner fired for refusing to work at house of man watching porn around her

By Tim Dodd

This former cleaner tells Shelagh Fogarty she lost her job for refusing to work at the house of a man who was openly watching porn around her.

This former cleaner tells Shelagh Fogarty she lost job for refusing to work at the house of a man who was openly watching porn around her.

It comes after an unnamed male Tory MP has been accused of watching porn on his phone in the House of Commons.

Caller Nicky told Shelagh: "He was obviously working from home... and he seemed to just be following me around the house with his laptop in the hand.

"And I cottoned onto it very quickly. I was like 'he's watching porn'.

"I was in his study polishing his billiards table, he was sitting at his desk on his laptop and he got up and walked out. I walked straight over to his laptop, and let's just say, on his PC was a very particular kind of pornography."

After she told her boss that she would not return to the client's house until the issue was addressed, her boss told her that she was fired.

Read more: 'They shouldn't have to put up with this crap': Minister slams misogynistic Rayner story

Shelagh was in disbelief: "So you were sacked?! Sacked?!"

"Women are harassed in their workplaces and they have nowhere else to go. Nowhere!" Nicky said.

"I don't believe we've moved one step closer to sorting this out than we were 50 years ago. I truly don't."

Read more: Harman says 'misogyny is alive and well and stalking Commons' after 'sordid' Rayner story