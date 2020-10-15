Crying cancer patient fears Covid rules will prevent her getting treatment

15 October 2020, 16:32

Crying cancer patient fears Covid rules will prevent her getting treatment
Crying cancer patient fears Covid rules will prevent her getting treatment. Picture: LBC/PA

A caller has broke down in tears on LBC as she fears the Government's new lockdown rules will stop her receiving cancer treatment.

Carole from Birmingham, who is currently receiving cancer treatment that she has self-funded, told Shelagh Fogarty her mental health during the Covid crisis had deteriorated so much that she had to go on anti-depressants.

She explained: "I'm currently in the process of my second [cancer treatment] now. I've just had that.

"I'm actually having to go on anti-depressants because of this lockdown. The fact that all these new rules are coming in and you can't have your family around, it's devastating.

"I'm in band 2 whereas my treatment is in band 3 which is Liverpool and that's because all the specialists are there."

Later on in the call, Carole began crying as she said: "I'm worried that if I don't get my other two treatments I could die."

During the exchange, Carole also spoke of how she was "too scared" to go into big supermarkets.

Despite Carole's worries, Shelagh attempted to comfort her by suggesting that she would be able to receive treatment even with the tier system in place.

Addressing Carole directly, the LBC presenter said: "Is there any evidence to suggest that you won't get your treatment? Because the message coming from hospitals, including Liverpool in tier 3, is that people who need life-saving surgery and live-saving treatment will get it."

Comments

Loading...

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over logic of three tier system as cases surge

Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over logic of three tier system as cases surge
'Chemotherapy was like a holiday': Shielding cancer patient tells LBC of isolation

'Chemotherapy was like a holiday': Shielding cancer patient tells LBC of isolation
'Why are we responding differently now?': Tory MP pressed on Covid strategy

Shelagh Fogarty presses Tory MP on PM's rejection of 'circuit breaker' lockdown
Shelagh Fogarty debates caller who blames poor leadership for huge crowds in Liverpool

Shelagh Fogarty debates caller who blames poor leadership for huge crowds in Liverpool
Merseyside Chief Constable: "I wish refusing face masks was treated like smoking inside"

Merseyside Police Chief: "I wish refusing face masks was treated like smoking inside"
Jeremy Hunt: 'We almost turned Chris Whitty into Secretary of State'

Jeremy Hunt: 'We almost turned Chris Whitty into Secretary of State'

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Italy, San Marino and Vatican City removed from government travel corridor list
Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan says 10pm curfew 'isn't working' and calls for 'rapid review'
NHS test and trace reached just 63% of contact this week

Test and trace reaches just 63% of contacts in worst week so far
Margaret Ferrier has resisted calls to resign

Scotland Yard to take no further action against Margaret Ferrier over covid train trip
This year's Remembrance Sunday event will be a limited celebration

Public banned from cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday due to covid
The new test could replace existing testing methods

Oxford University scientists develop five-minute covid test