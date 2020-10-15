Crying cancer patient fears Covid rules will prevent her getting treatment

Crying cancer patient fears Covid rules will prevent her getting treatment. Picture: LBC/PA

A caller has broke down in tears on LBC as she fears the Government's new lockdown rules will stop her receiving cancer treatment.

Carole from Birmingham, who is currently receiving cancer treatment that she has self-funded, told Shelagh Fogarty her mental health during the Covid crisis had deteriorated so much that she had to go on anti-depressants.

She explained: "I'm currently in the process of my second [cancer treatment] now. I've just had that.

"I'm actually having to go on anti-depressants because of this lockdown. The fact that all these new rules are coming in and you can't have your family around, it's devastating.

"I'm in band 2 whereas my treatment is in band 3 which is Liverpool and that's because all the specialists are there."

Later on in the call, Carole began crying as she said: "I'm worried that if I don't get my other two treatments I could die."

During the exchange, Carole also spoke of how she was "too scared" to go into big supermarkets.

Despite Carole's worries, Shelagh attempted to comfort her by suggesting that she would be able to receive treatment even with the tier system in place.

Addressing Carole directly, the LBC presenter said: "Is there any evidence to suggest that you won't get your treatment? Because the message coming from hospitals, including Liverpool in tier 3, is that people who need life-saving surgery and live-saving treatment will get it."