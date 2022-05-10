Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill

By Seán Hickey

The government is 'eroding our rights' in a crackdown on protest in the Public Order Bill, this Insulate Britain protester tells LBC.

Prince Charles opened Parliament with the Queen's Speech, standing in for his mother who could not attend.

The Prince of Wales announced government plans to crackdown on disruptive demonstrations as seen at Insulate Britain and Just Stop Oil protests.

Emma Smart of Insulate Britain told Shelagh Fogarty the move was an "erosion of our fundamental democratic right" to protest.

"This government would rather lock up pensioners than insulate their homes, they would rather imprison teachers than listen to their demands."

She blasted the proposal to stamp out disruptive tactics, such as protesters glueing themselves to busy roads, as "draconian.

"This Public Order Bill that's coming through right now is eroding our rights and it is horrifying – we should all be terrified about whats being brought in", Ms Smart told LBC listeners.

The environmental activist said the government are "bringing us in line" with authoritarian regimes such as Belarus and Russia with the proposed Public Order Bill.

Ms Smart told Shelagh that the government on the whole are "seeking to criminalise those who are holding it to account" for inaction on climate change.