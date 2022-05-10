Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill

10 May 2022, 15:22 | Updated: 10 May 2022, 15:51

By Seán Hickey

The government is 'eroding our rights' in a crackdown on protest in the Public Order Bill, this Insulate Britain protester tells LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prince Charles opened Parliament with the Queen's Speech, standing in for his mother who could not attend.

The Prince of Wales announced government plans to crackdown on disruptive demonstrations as seen at Insulate Britain and Just Stop Oil protests.

Read more: Crackdown on eco zealots using 'locking-on' tactics to be unveiled in Queen's Speech

Emma Smart of Insulate Britain told Shelagh Fogarty the move was an "erosion of our fundamental democratic right" to protest.

"This government would rather lock up pensioners than insulate their homes, they would rather imprison teachers than listen to their demands."

Read more: Minister brands eco zealots 'Waitrose-card holders who can afford to pay £1k fines'

Read more: Police take seven hours to un-stick oil protest eco mob from smashed M25 petrol pumps

She blasted the proposal to stamp out disruptive tactics, such as protesters glueing themselves to busy roads, as "draconian.

"This Public Order Bill that's coming through right now is eroding our rights and it is horrifying – we should all be terrified about whats being brought in", Ms Smart told LBC listeners.

The environmental activist said the government are "bringing us in line" with authoritarian regimes such as Belarus and Russia with the proposed Public Order Bill.

Ms Smart told Shelagh that the government on the whole are "seeking to criminalise those who are holding it to account" for inaction on climate change.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Britain facing 'health crisis' as cost-of-living emergency bites, warns charity boss

Brits facing 'health crisis' as cost of living emergency bites, warns charity boss

Exclusive
Distraught LBC caller eats one meal a WEEK amid food poverty crisis

Distraught LBC caller breaks down after revealing she eats just one meal a week

'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'

'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'

Andy Burnham: 'The country is ready' for 'full nationalisation' of railways

Andy Burnham: 'The country is ready' for 'full nationalisation' of railways

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost-of-living crisis

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost of living crisis, supermarket worker reveals
Cleaner fired for refusing to work at house of man watching porn around her

Cleaner fired for refusing to work at house of man watching porn around her

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests, claims carer

Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment is 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Caller backs Prince Harry over security fears

Queen's Jubilee: Prince Harry security fears shared by Shelagh Fogarty caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

Rwanda migrant deal makes Brits people traffickers, caller cries

Rwanda migrant deal turns Brits into people traffickers, caller cries

Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad

Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad

'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'

'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'

Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty hears harrowing story of man whose wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's

Shelagh Fogarty hears harrowing story of man whose wife has Alzheimer's
'Too many don't know how to police': Ex-officer condemns colleague who shouted 'Free Palestine'

'Too many don't know how to police': Ex-officer condemns colleague who shouted 'Free Palestine'
'Why are we letting planes in?': Furious caller's outburst as Indian variant rises in UK

'Why are we letting planes in?': Furious caller's outburst as Indian variant rises in UK
Shelagh Fogarty's powerful response to reports of anti-Semitic threats being shouted from cars

Shelagh Fogarty's powerful response to 'anti-Semitic abuse' in London
Vaccine passports will provide 'conflict', says bar chain chief

Vaccine passports will provide 'conflict', says bar chain chief
'Two-thirds of us will be jobless after saving lives on Covid frontline,' says training doctor

'Two-thirds of us will be jobless after saving lives on Covid frontline,' says training doctor

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

A landlord has become the first person to be convicted for "sex-for-rent" offences in England

Landlord jailed after offering homeless woman room in exchange for 'degrading sexual favours'
Boris Johnson has suggested he may announce new support to tackle the cost of living crisis

Glimmer of hope as PM hints at more support to tackle cost of living
Rescue workers walk past debris in front of the shopping and entertainment center in the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odessa

Ukraine apartment block attack leaves 44 dead as Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Odesa
Ava White's family cried in court today while watching footage of the moment the 12-year-old was fatally stabbed.

Ava White's family weep as jurors see CCTV of stabbed schoolgirl's final moments
Kurtis Dilks (right) is charged with being part of the gang who allegedly smashed their way into Mr Cole's (left) home with a sledgehammer

Ashley Cole 'knew' he was 'going to die' after four masked raiders smashed into his home
Tory MP Jamie Wallis has pleaded not guilty to failing to stop after he was involved in a car crash

Tory MP Jamie Wallis denies charges over late-night crash