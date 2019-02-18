Gavin Shuker's Constituency Party Chair Slams MP For Quitting Labour

The chair of the Labour Party in Gavin Shuker's constituency calls for Gavin Shuker to stand down as an MP in order to test his 'personal mandate' in a by-election in a strong disapproval of the MP's resignation.

Markus Kearney said that he "looks forward" to seeing Mr Shuker stand down and is "entirely confident" the now-former Labour MP will not be re-elected by his constituents.

But after saying he was "entirely underwhelmed" by the anticipated resignation, he issued a strong disapproval of the MP's resignation.

Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, Mr Kearney said that Mr Shuker "will be utterly annihilated and confined to the dustbin of history where he belongs".

Gavin Shuker announces his resignation from the Labour Party. Picture: Getty

Mr Kearney also said that his MP's resignation was "a long time coming" and was "not a bombshell".

"It was only a question of when it was going to be announced," he said.

"We're very disappointed, Gavin was elected in 2017 with an increased mandate because of the popular Labour manifesto.

"If he had no intention of electing that manifesto he should have stood as an independent then."

Gavin Shuker is one of seven MPs who resigned from the Labour Party.

Luciana Berger, Chuka Umunna, Chris Leslie, Angela Smith, Mike Gapes and Ann Coffey made up the group, who will now sit under the title "The Independent Group".

