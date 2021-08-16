'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'

16 August 2021, 16:29

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Tony Lewis, whose son Conrad was a British solider who died in the Afghanistan conflict, talks to LBC after the Taliban has taken control of the country's presidential palace.

The Taliban has seized control of Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told LCB that the world was “more anxious” and “more unstable” after the Taliban took Afghanistan's capital.

Speaking of the current situation in Afghanistan, Mr Lewis told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "I think it's an appalling state of affairs that we've exited in such a haste and allowed the Taliban to retake the country with such speed.

"I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people.

"For 20 years, and certainly for the last 10 years since Conrad died, we've given them great hope."

However, he later said: "And now in a matter of weeks we've taken that hope from them and it's shattering."

READ MORE: Afghanistan veteran says he lost both legs and an arm 'for nothing' as Taliban takes Kabul

READ MORE: Afghanistan: First embassy staff and UK nationals arrive back from Kabul

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major hits out at Afghanistan crisis

'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major gives take on Afghanistan crisis
Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy

Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy
'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'

'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'
Shelagh Fogarty challenged the climate change activist

'That's not true, is it?': Shelagh Fogarty challenges Extinction Rebellion police liaison
'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica

'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica
'I don't buy into the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-Levels'

'I don't buy the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-levels'

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Further 200 UK troops to be sent to Afghanistan

Dominic Raab spoke to broadcasters following a Cobra meeting on Monday

Dominic Raab: Speed of Taliban's takeover is 'lesson we've all got to learn from'
As US troops seek to maintain control of Kabul airport, British families question whether their loved ones' sacrifices were worthwhile

Families of Afghan veterans: withdrawal is a "callous betrayal by western governments"
Jack Cummings, Afghanistan veteran, lost both legs and his left arm while serving in the country

Afghanistan veteran says he lost both legs and an arm 'for nothing' as Taliban takes Kabul
People desperately run alongside US Air Force plane in bid to leave Afghanistan

Afghanistan live: Desperate crowds cling to US aircraft at Kabul in bid to flee Taliban
Bishop Climate Wiseman is charged with fraud and unfair trading offences after allegedly offering the package for £91.

'Faith healer' in court accused of selling bogus Covid-19 'plague protection kits'