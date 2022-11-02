'It isn’t fit for purpose’: Shelagh Fogarty comments on the ‘broken’ asylum system

2 November 2022, 15:42

By Hannah Holland

"That isn't just a system under pressure, that's a system barely functioning", says Shelagh Fogarty after hearing the Prime Minister echo "the same old" answers on immigration during PMQs.

Following PMQs, Shelagh revealed: “To say that Rishi Sunak’s responses to Keir Starmer’s questions left me disappointed would be a severe understatement.

“They left me rather disturbed actually.”

During PMQs, Labour leader Keir Starmer pressed Rishi Sunak for answers on the “broken” asylum system, to which the Prime Minister responded with jibes about ex-Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

READ MORE: Who broke the asylum system? Sir Keir clashes with Rishi at PMQs as he calls for PM to appoint a 'proper' home secretary

Shelagh said: “I can barely believe that our new Prime Minister is taking time, maybe this is all he has, to trot out the same old, kick-in-the-teeth nonsense across the dispatch box about something quite this serious - but that’s what he did today.”

She continued: “We learnt that Rishi Sunak agrees with Suella Braverman that migration should be in the tens of thousands.

“They both know, and David Cameron knew when he said it as well - A, that’s not gonna happen and B, it’s not what we need.

“They won’t address what we actually need from migration in this country.”

Acknowledging that illegal immigration “has to be addressed”, Shelagh continued: “But that’s not the same as asylum and we know that the asylum system is more than creaking, it’s on it's knees, it’s broken.”

“It’s almost useless - if, in the space of a year, only 4% of asylum cases of those coming across in boats have been processed”, she added.

“That isn’t just a system under pressure, that’s a system barely functioning.”

Shelagh asked: “In the Home Office, I think it’s pretty clear it’s not functioning isn’t it?

“It’s pretty clear it isn’t, to use John Reid’s famous words, fit for purpose.”

READ MORE: ‘Disgusting!’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman’s Commons speech and ‘fascistic’ language on migrants

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Taxi driver’s tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of asylum seekers

Taxi driver shares tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of potential asylum seekers

Suella

'I'm about to cry, I feel so scared': black British woman feels the Home Sec is 'othering' ethnic minorities

Addiction experts

‘British culture itself is dependent on alcohol’: Charity CEO unpacks the difficulty of tackling addictions

‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels

‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels

Shelagh Fogarty Roger Gale

Manston can house 1,500 people but is currently trying to accommodate for 4,000 people, MP tells LBC

Suella on immigration

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Suella Braverman's ‘distasteful’ rhetoric and ‘animus against immigrants’

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else.'

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else', says charity worker

Gay football journalism student

I have 'conflicted' feelings about the World Cup, says gay journalism student

Andrew Marr reacts to Rishi Sunak's first day as PM

Andrew Marr: I think exhaustion is rippling through the Conservative party, mixed with relief

Liz Tryss

'We need a general election now': Shelagh Fogarty's instant reaction to Liz Truss' resignation

'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation

'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation

Truss and Ben

Liz Truss' time in office will be as long as her leadership campaign, says Ben Kentish

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

'Liz Truss has made a commitment, Ben Wallace wants to stick to it, Jeremy Hunt's not sure, somethings got to give.'

'They’ve got themselves in another mess': Journalist on concerns towards PM's pledge of financial military support

Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans

bills

'I can't afford it': Caller admits he hasn't been paying electric and gas bills

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Current police strategy 'effectively decriminalises rape' - victims' commissioner

Current police strategy 'effectively decriminalises rape' - victims' commissioner

London 'in danger' of no longer having London-style transport system, says Sadiq Khan

London in danger of no longer having London-style transport system, says Sadiq Khan

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images

'Worse than useless': Storm Arwen victims share accounts of power cuts

'Worse than useless': LBC listeners reveal impact of Storm Arwen power cuts

'It's not illegal to claim asylum': Former refugee speaks to LBC

'It's not illegal to claim asylum': Former refugee speaks to LBC

Tory MP blasts legal age of marriage in UK as MPs back a rise to age 18

Tory MP blasts legal age of marriage in UK as MPs back a rise to age 18

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

The trial is taking place at Derby Crown Court

Cannabis-taking mum and dad burnt and beat baby son in 'brutal' Christmas Day murder, court told
UK Cost Of Living Crisis

Supermarkets using security barriers to protect staff from desperate shoppers snatching yellow-label items
Ronnie Radford has died at the age of 79

Legendary FA Cup goalscorer Ronnie Radford dies aged 79

Albania's PM hit out at Suella Braverman

'Show us some respect:' Albania's PM blasts Braverman for 'blaming' his countrymen for Britain's migrant crisis
Police rushed to the depot on Rother Way, Hellaby where they found the victim fatally stabbed

Man, 60, stabbed to death at FedEx parcel warehouse in Rotherham

Mount Toubkal in 2018 at the scene of another horrific crime

British woman plunges 13,600ft to death after scaling Moroccan mountain 'without a guide'