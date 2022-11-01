‘Disgusting!’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman’s Commons speech and ‘fascistic’ language on migrants

1 November 2022, 12:26 | Updated: 1 November 2022, 12:37

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

“Talking about invasions - it’s fascism 101”, says James O’Brien, referring to the language used by the Home Secretary in her speech in the House of Commons yesterday, describing the increasing numbers of migrants crossing the Channel.

James O'Brien did not hold back in the opening monologue of his show today, taking the opportunity to condemn the language used by Suella Braverman in her speech yesterday.

The Home Secretary described the increasing number of migrants as "an invasion on our southern coasts" in a speech in the House of Commons, which James called “disgusting” and “fascism 101”.

He also made a mockery of her supporters, saying she had laid “a trap”.

“Suckers! Owning the libs by flirting with fascism on the floor of the House of Commons! Can't believe you fell for it!”, he laughed.

“What do you want from your politicians?”, he asked on a more serious note.

“Do you want substantive, constructive, improving policies…or do you want gobbits of bile that are so acidic they end up singeing the skin of your political enemies?”

Exclusive: Suella Braverman 'refused hotel bookings for migrants because they were in Tory areas'

He praised the “sterling work” of LBC’s reporter Charlotte Lynch, referring to the exclusive story she broke this morning on the Home Secretary reportedly turning down hotel bookings for migrants because they were in Tory constituencies.

Read more: Britain facing 'an invasion of our southern coast' and asylum system is broken, Home Secretary admits

Read more: Andrew Marr says Braverman is 'swimming hard' and compares Commons speech to 'disgusting' sewage leak

James continued: “What else is there for this government to get on its high horse about except a migration chaos that they have created and presided over?

“This is 12 years into Tory government. David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, the other one - Liz something - and then now Rishi Sunak.”

He also reminded listeners of the claims of Nigel Farage in the lead up to the 2016 Brexit referendum.

“Farage, dancing around the place, claiming that if we vote to leave the European Union then all of these people coming into our country would somehow stop coming into our country! You'd think he would be quiet for a while now, wouldn’t you?”, James jabbed.

“The numbers of people crossing the English Channel, if it keeps you awake at night leaving the European Union has made it immeasurably and demonstrably worse. So where are the people saying sorry for telling you that it would get better?”, he raged.

“Where are the people who hoovered up your votes, harvested your political support, fermented your hatred of fellow human beings and persuaded you to vote to become the first country in history to impose economic sanctions on itself?”

“How’s that working out for you?”, he challenged. “Why aren’t you getting cross with the people who lied to you about what would happen, instead of the people who told you the truth?

“One of the great mysteries of the human condition”, he summed up.

The monologue sparked a discussion on Twitter about Suella Braverman's use of the word "invasion".

