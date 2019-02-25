Labour MP John Mann Slams Corbyn’s Failure To Deal With Anti-Semitic “Poison”

Labour MP John Mann vowed to be the “last one left fighting the anti-Semites” no matter who else resigns from the party.

He also told Shelagh Fogarty he was “ashamed” of the party’s leadership and its failure to deal with the anti-Semitic “poison”.

Last week, nine MPs quit the Labour Party in protest at Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.

Over the weekend, deputy leader Tom Watson urged Mr Corbyn to take personal leadership of efforts to tackle anti-Semitism within the party.

He warned failing to do so risked many more defections to the Independent Group.

John Mann spoke to Shelagh Fogarty on Monday. Picture: PA/LBC

Mr Mann insisted he would stay within the party, and told LBC he’d consider legal action against anti-Semitic members if they aren’t evicted.

“I’ll be the last one left fighting the anti-Semites and I’ll be on my own by the way it’s going. Others will go,” he said.

“I won’t be quiet at any stage. I shall carry on standing my ground calling them out, exposing them, perhaps I’ll have to change tactics, perhaps I’ll have to use other tactics.

“If the Labour Party isn’t prepared to take action, perhaps I’ll have to find other ways of taking action against these vile people.”

Shelagh asked: “What like court action?”

Mr Mann replied: “Correct.”