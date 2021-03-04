'Meghan Markle didn't realise she'd have to muzzle herself as much as she had to'

By Sam Sholli

Meghan Markle did not realise she would have to "muzzle herself" as much as she had to as a Royal Family member, LBC has been told.

Broadcaster and royal commentator Jennie Bond made the comment after a clip was released of the Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she claimed the Royal Family had played an "active role" in "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her husband.

Ms Bond told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty she was "mystified" by the latest clip from the Oprah interview, which is yet to be released in full.

She explained: "I mean basically she's saying the Palace is peddling lies about [them] and actively doing so. That is one heck of an accusation."

Ms Bond also told Shelagh: "I don't think she realised that she would have to muzzle herself quite as much [as she had to].

"We're talking here about an independent woman of mature years...a feminist, an outspoken campaigner and a brilliant addition in my view to the Royal Family.

"And I'm really sorry that she feels she has been driven out. But things did turn toxic with the press."