"People who won't wear masks are like petulant teenagers"

By Fiona Jones

Shelagh Fogarty branded those who won't wear face masks "petulant teenagers" and asked why English people are "fussy" about which coronavirus regulations they will follow.

She said there are a bout of people who say they are English and won't be told to wear a mask, wash their hands or socially distance.

"Most of us are looking for some kind of direction from the facts, from the science, from Public Health England, from people who are supposedly in positions of leadership on this.

"Are we just a bit petulant about what we will and won't do in relation to anything, even in relation to the pandemic?" Shelagh asked, explaining that the knowledge of the amount of deaths and the sheer amount of pain prompts the correct response from her.

"It's not that difficult," she said, "but clearly there are adults out there that are acting like petulant teenagers, the ones who will not wear a mask, or the ones who wear it under their chin and think job done."

Shelagh emphasised that many teenagers are following the rules, so some adults are acting much less maturely than the younger population.

"It shouldn't be as difficult as it kind of feels like it is," Shelagh said.

She cited Boris Johnson's latest regulation on face coverings in schools: pupils should only wear them when their area is in local lockdown with the headteachers' ultimate discretion. Shelagh branded it "too much of a fudge", calling for simple non-negotiable regulations.