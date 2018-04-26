Shelagh Asks Immigration Caller Not Listening: “Have You Actually Got Ears?”

Shelagh Fogarty got tough with this caller when he repeatedly misquoted her views on immigration.

Andy in Farnham said the LBC presenter wanted to “let everybody in” - a position Shelagh strongly rejected.

The row was sparked moments after the Home Office announced it was to axe immigration removal targets.

The announcement came a day after Home Secretary Amber Rudd said they did not exist.

But - Andy was insistent a strong immigration policy was vital.

“What you’ve got to understand is a majority of people voted to leave the EU and have a strong immigration policy,” he said.

“You’re now saying: ‘Let everybody in’.”

Shealgh swiftly rejected the claim as she called for improved border checks and an immigration policy that’s “pragmatic”.

She added: “I am not saying that, I do not think that, I’ve said the opposite in the last hour.”

But, that didn’t stop Andy later repeating his accusation: “Why are you so weak at protecting our country?”

And it was at this point, Shelagh got fed up of repeating herself.

She retorted: “Have you actually got ears Andy that work?”

