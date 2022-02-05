Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' Gypsy Holocaust joke

5 February 2022, 16:39 | Updated: 5 February 2022, 17:10

By Tim Dodd

Shelagh Fogarty branded comedian Jimmy Carr's joke about Travellers and the Holocaust as "brutal poor taste" that "adds up to cruelty".

Mr Carr, 49, opens his Netflix special His Dark Material – which aired on Christmas Day - with a "trigger warning" to the audience and Netflix described it as containing "career enders".

A widely-shared clip from the show shows the comedian talking about "six million Jewish lives being lost" before making a disparaging remark about the deaths of thousands of Gypsies under the Nazi regime.

Shelagh told listeners: "What's prompted this conversation is Jimmy Carr, who, much like Frankie Boyle actually, has decided that being funny - and they can both be very funny - can legitimately include brutal poor taste, which to the subject of the joke especially, adds up to cruelty.

"Jimmy Carr, in a Netflix special, has made a joke that clearly sends out a message that a Holocaust that kills millions of Jews is off-limits for jokes, a Holocaust that kills Roma people is not off-limits."

Read more: Head Gypsy: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'struck fear into my heart'

Shelagh continued: "Would Jimmy Carr laugh at Pol Pot's victims in the killing fields of Cambodia? Probably not. Would he laugh at the Rohingya in Myanmar currently still being abused? The Uyghur muslims in China currently being abused and murdered? The Yazidi girls brutalised by the Islamic state? Probably not, I would hope not. Or closer to home, the old people sitting alone all day, freezing alone, some of whom have been calling our programmes this week at LBC.

"There is line, isn't there?"

Not-for-profit organisation the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust shared a statement on Twitter from their CEO Olivia Marks-Woldman who said she was "horrified" to hear "gales of laughter" following Carr's remarks.

Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: "These comments from Jimmy Carr are beyond tasteless.

"The targeting of Roma and Sinti during the Holocaust is no laughing matter. Deeply offensive. I also don't understand how this was aired @netflix."

A representative for Carr was contacted for comment.

Read more: Maida Vale 'hero' driver speaks after release: 'If you see evil it's your duty to stop it'

Read more: HS2: Beheaded remains among 400 burials in newly-discovered Roman cemetery

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders - Royal College of Psychiatrists Chair

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders, reveals top psychiatrist

Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Shadow Chancellor

Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Rachel Reeves

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson guilty of 'flagrant abuse of power'

Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson's conduct a 'flagrant abuse of power'

'A factual report with no facts?!': SNP's Ian Blackford blasts Met's taming of Sue Gray findings

'The PM has been bailed out': Ian Blackford blasts Met after Sue Gray report request

Russia not 'dumb enough' to invade Ukraine - former British ambassador

Russia not 'dumb enough' to launch full-scale Ukraine invasion - ex-ambassador

Exclusive
Dr Konstancja Duff was strip-searched by the Met Police.

'Humiliated' lecturer tells LBC Met Police are 'pathetic' for 'degrading' strip-search

'I just think Boris Johnson should go': Yvette Cooper slams PM in scathing attack

'I just think Boris Johnson should go': Yvette Cooper slams PM in scathing attack

No10 officers feared 'snooping' accusations if they acted on partygate, ex-top cop says

No10 officers feared 'snooping' accusations if they acted on partygate, ex-top cop says

'They're all murderers': Caller's shocking Islamophobia experience

'They're all murderers': Caller's shocking Islamophobia experience

Headteacher tells LBC of more than £67,000 increase in her school's energy bills

Headteacher tells LBC of more than £67,000 increase in her school's energy bills

Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad. Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty

Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty
Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

'Morally inept' NDA practice in uni sex cases must be scrapped, Minister insists

'Morally inept' uni sex case NDAs must be scrapped, Minister demands

Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' caller says

Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' passionate caller says

Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigations

Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigation

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

The commentator was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

Northern Ireland was used as Brexit bargaining chip, commentator warns
Angry caller tears into Brexit amid disturbances in Northern Ireland

Angry caller tears into Brexit amid disturbances in Northern Ireland
Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP

Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP
The caller urged people to get the Covid vaccine

Caller describes shocking Covid symptoms as he begs others to 'get the vaccine'
The National Black Police Association which represents all black/ethnic minority police associations in the UK

'Police officers get information about black communities from negative media stereotypes'
UK race report represents a 'PR exercise' by Boris Johnson, argues union chief

UK race report represents a 'PR exercise' by Boris Johnson, argues union chief

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Andrew will give evidence under oath in March.

Prince Andrew to give evidence under oath next month as part of civil sex assault case
The Queen cut into a cake to kick off her celebrations

'I don't matter?' Queen's quip as she kicks off Platinum Jubilee celebrations
An army of 10,000 Boro fans travelled from the North East

Middlesbrough fan arrested after leaving behind son, 11, to go drinking for FA Cup win
Moroccan authorities and firefighters work to rescue five-year-old boy Rayan

Rescue workers race to save Moroccan boy, 5, who fell down 105ft well
The shooting broke out at a bar in Virginia

One killed and four injured after shooting at Virginia bar

The driver who intervened in the Maida Vale killing, in which Yasmin Chkaifi died, spoke out

Maida Vale 'hero' driver speaks after release: 'If you see evil it's your duty to stop it'