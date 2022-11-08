‘There's something quite sinister about the way Just Stop Oil is protesting’, says LBC caller

8 November 2022, 19:05

By Madeleine Wilson

This caller says Just Stop Oil protesters have an "intellectually lazy" approach to raising awareness about the climate crisis.

This LBC caller told Shelagh Fogarty that he's an open minded man and his immediate reaction to the protesters was that he 'couldn't coin' what his feeling was towards to Just Stop Oil was.

It comes as Just Stop Oil climbed overhead gantries in at least seven locations on the M25, bringing the motorway to a grinding halt for the second day running.

Seven people were arrested overnight for allegedly planning public disruption - including Roger Hallam, 56, the co-founder of Extinction Rebellion and the 'mastermind' behind Just Stop Oil.

The caller said: "Basically, there's something that feels quite sinister about the methodology they're using and it just feels as if they're literally attacking the public in terms of the points that they're making."

According to the Met, which is conducting the operation in conjunction with the National Police Coordination Centre (NPoCC), more than 10,000 officer shifts have been dedicated to policing Just Stop Oil protests since the start of October.

Read more: 'Go to the Houses of Parliament': LBC caller gives his advice to Just Stop Oil

The caller told Shelagh that there's something that's "lazy" about the protesters' approach in regards to the "harm" it can cause.

Shelagh asked: "Where would you have them go instead?"

The caller said: "I would say to them go to Parliament Square, go to places where you know politicians are going to be if they've got the voting records which are against climate change, go to Shell find where they're meeting up and make their lives a living hell."

He later added: "I think that will be more effective than stopping someone’s granny on Dartford Bridge.

"It just doesn't make sense to me personally."

The call generated a discussion about the protests on Twitter.

