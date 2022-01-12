Tory MP Sir Roger Gale tells LBC Boris Johnson has to be replaced as leader

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Tory MP Sir Roger Gale told LBC that the Conservative Party has got to the stage where it has to find another leader.

The Tory MP made his stance clear while speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty.

His words have come after Boris Johnson has apologised after attending a Downing Street party during lockdown.

The Prime Minister has said that at the time he "believed implicitly that this was a work event".

Sir Roger Gale told Shelagh Fogarty: "I just feel that we're now in a very difficult position because on December 8th the Prime Minister told the House of Commons from the despatch box that he had it on good authority that there were no parties in Downing Street.

"Well, it looks very much as though he attended one."

He also said that "if the Prime Minister is not going to take his own exit route with dignity then the 1922 Committee is going to have words with him".

Shelagh asked Sir Roger: "So, do you envisage letters going in to the tune of 54 plus?"

In response, the Tory MP told Shelagh that he had written one.

Shelagh also asked: "But if Boris Jonson broke the law, that's the end of it, is it?"

Sir Roger Gale replied: "I think it's serious. I think it's very serious indeed.

"And I frankly think that he's done a good job delivering certain things, but I think we've now got to the stage where frankly we have to find another leader.'