Tory MP Sir Roger Gale tells LBC Boris Johnson has to be replaced as leader

12 January 2022, 16:31 | Updated: 12 January 2022, 17:49

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Tory MP Sir Roger Gale told LBC that the Conservative Party has got to the stage where it has to find another leader.

The Tory MP made his stance clear while speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty.

His words have come after Boris Johnson has apologised after attending a Downing Street party during lockdown.

The Prime Minister has said that at the time he "believed implicitly that this was a work event".

Sir Roger Gale told Shelagh Fogarty: "I just feel that we're now in a very difficult position because on December 8th the Prime Minister told the House of Commons from the despatch box that he had it on good authority that there were no parties in Downing Street.

"Well, it looks very much as though he attended one."

He also said that "if the Prime Minister is not going to take his own exit route with dignity then the 1922 Committee is going to have words with him".

READ MORE: 'I know the rage they feel': Boris Johnson's full statement over partygate

Shelagh asked Sir Roger: "So, do you envisage letters going in to the tune of 54 plus?"

In response, the Tory MP told Shelagh that he had written one.

Shelagh also asked: "But if Boris Jonson broke the law, that's the end of it, is it?"

Sir Roger Gale replied: "I think it's serious. I think it's very serious indeed.

"And I frankly think that he's done a good job delivering certain things, but I think we've now got to the stage where frankly we have to find another leader.'

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Shelagh Fogarty's passionate clash with caller defending No10 party

Shelagh Fogarty's passionate clash with caller defending Number 10 party

Pavan Sagoo passed away in the same month Downing Street held a party for staff.

Mum who lost daughter, 14, during May 2020 lockdown too devastated to say the PM's name

Cladding crisis: Caller facing bankruptcy and 'fighting it every single day on credit cards'

Cladding crisis: Caller fighting bankruptcy 'every single day on credit cards'

Colston's Girls' School ex-pupil reveals 'inappropriate' rituals to slave trader

Colston's Girls' School ex-pupil reveals 'inappropriate' rituals to slave trader

'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Shelagh Fogarty's best moments of 2021

Shelagh Fogarty's best moments of 2021

Best of 2021: Clash with caller branding bikini-wearing girls 'shocking'

Best of 2021: Clash with caller branding bikini-wearing girls 'shocking'

Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas

Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas

Skiing hotelier: France's tourist ban may cause my business to fold

Desperate hotelier: France's tourist ban may cause us to fold

Shelagh Fogarty baffled by caller's undying support for Boris Johnson

Shelagh Fogarty baffled by caller's undying support for Boris Johnson

Ex-Met standards boss furies listeners saying no 'public interest' in No10 party investigation

Ex-Met standards boss enrages LBC listeners saying 'no public interest' in No10 Xmas party

Current police strategy 'effectively decriminalises rape' - victims' commissioner

Current police strategy 'effectively decriminalises rape' - victims' commissioner

London 'in danger' of no longer having London-style transport system, says Sadiq Khan

London in danger of no longer having London-style transport system, says Sadiq Khan

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images

'Worse than useless': Storm Arwen victims share accounts of power cuts

'Worse than useless': LBC listeners reveal impact of Storm Arwen power cuts

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Covid jabs could be administered at places of work and worship, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told LBC.

Sadiq Khan: Under 50s jabs could be administered in workplaces
Porn completely normalises sexual violence towards women, says sociologist

Porn completely normalises sexual violence towards women, says sociologist
'I was shocked at the police aggression', attendee of Sarah Everard's vigil tells LBC

'I was shocked at the police aggression', attendee of Sarah Everard's vigil tells LBC
Shelagh Fogarty has called out "deviant sexual behaviour" in society, arguing that "we have to call it what it is".

Shelagh Fogarty calls out 'deviant sexual behaviour' in society
The streets are not safe for women, feminist journalist and author Julie Bindel has told LBC.

Julie Bindel: The streets are not safe for women

Journalist Sascha O'Sullivan was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

Saying 'not all men' misses the point of women's concerns over abuse

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man has been seen smashing a statue with a hammer in central London.

Man uses hammer to smash controversial Ariel and Prospero statue by abuser Eric Gill
Star Hobson's mother Frankie Smith (left) has had her eight-year jail sentence referred to the Court of Appeal.

Star Hobson murder: Mother's 'unduly lenient' jail sentence referred to Court of Appeal
Tory MP's join calls for Boris Johnson to resign

'Dead man walking': Calls for Boris to quit after he admits going to No10 lockdown party
Energy bills could continue to rise for up to two more years.

Energy crisis: Centrica boss issues stark warning high bills 'to last two years'
Prince Andrew has failed to get a lawsuit against him thrown out

Prince Andrew to face civil sex case after US judge rules trial can go ahead
A "significant easing of travel restrictions will be announced very soon" Paris has said

France set to reopen its borders to UK tourists 'within days'