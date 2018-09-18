"What Part Of British Culture Do You Miss?"

When this caller said he missed British culture, Shelagh Fogarty asked him what he missed - and he had no answer.

During the lively call, Danny told LBC that he wanted a reduction in immigration and wanted to see more English natives in the country.

He told Shelagh: "I listened to your show yesterday and you were talking about 'multiculturalism'. And the thing is, I don't recognise that. No on told me we were going to get rid of my own culture."

But Shelagh asked him: "Where's it gone? What have you lost?

"Would you not have afternoon tea on the lawn any more?

"What was so British and English that you now miss?"

Danny didn't have an answer, but Shelagh pressed: "Tell me what you miss. Tell me what you've lost. Name one thing."

Eventually, he responded: "I'll tell you what I've lost. I've lost walking through the town I grew up in and looking around and recognising it.

"Everything's changed. The shops, the people, the smells, everything's changed. We should have managed our immigration policy more."

Shelagh ended the call by saying: "So you do want it to be whiter."

So you do want it to be whiter."