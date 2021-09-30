'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence

By Tim Dodd

Women's rights activist Patsy Stevenson, who was arrested at the Sarah Everard Vigil, questions whether Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick is "competent" to continue in post following Sarah's abduction and murder.

It comes as Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick is facing mounting calls to resign, after Wayne Couzens - nicknamed 'The Rapist' by colleagues - was sentenced to life in prison for the brutal murder of Sarah Everard.

Shelagh asked: "Do you support what Harriet Harman is saying about Cressida Dick?"

Ms Stevenson replied: "In the sense of 'is she competent to do the job at this point', there's been so many failings, not just for example the vigil, but what's happened with Wayne Couzens, and what's happened with multiple people where there's been deaths in police custody.

"When does it end? When is the cut-off point where we say this is enough?"

Shelagh then asked whether Cressida Dick should have resigned immediately after Sarah's vigil.

Ms Stevenson replied: "Her complete dismissal of certain facts is abhorrent.

"She's discussed the independent review but she's not discussed the parliamentary review, that I'm aware of.

"Instead of just saying we're going to wait until we have a full overview, everything that goes in her favour, that's what sticks."

