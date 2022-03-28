Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

By Seán Hickey

Shelagh Fogarty is knocked for six as this caller suggests that Jada Pinkett-Smith orchestrated her husband's slap of Chris Rock.

"I do feel like Jada [Pinkett-Smith] has steered the ship in a certain direction," Onos in Crayford told Shelagh Fogarty in a conversation about Sunday night's Oscars.

Controversy swirled in Hollywood last night after actor Will Smith took to the Oscars stage to slap comedian and M.C. for the night Chris Rock, after he made an off-colour joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Rock made a joke about Jada's battle with alopecia, which brought uncomfortable laughter in the auditorium until the room fell silent once Will stood up and hit the comedian.

"How has she directed this?" Shelagh asked, hardly believing the caller's stance.

"She was sat there silently supporting her husband's big moment!"

"Unfortunately body language says a lot," the caller countered, further suggesting Jada was responsible for her husband's reaction.

"I'm not saying Chris Rock was right either and I think he should apologise as a matter of fact," he clarified.

He went on, stating that the event should be looked at in the context of "how Will Smith and Jada's relationship has been over the last couple of years," referencing a podcast the couple made during lockdown where Jada confessed to an affair with her son's friend.

"you see will smith's first reaction was a very, very exaggerated laugh"

"his reaction changed after seeing Jada's reaction"

"his reaction was led by" -- "seeing his wife hurt, yeah"