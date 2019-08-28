"God Bless Boris!": Shelagh Fogarty Bursts Into Laughter At Passionate Pro-Brexit Caller

Shelagh Fogarty couldn't help but laugh when a caller hailed "God bless Boris!" down the phone.

Lawrence from Colchester rang LBC to state his support for the Queen's decision to accept an order to suspend parliament, meaning MPs will have little time to stop a no-deal Brexit.

He said: "God bless Boris and God bless our Queen for what she's done! I think she's just about had enough of three years of backwards and forwards.

"Leave means leave - and we're leaving! God bless Boris for it and her majesty. He will win the next general election in November hands down. He'll have the UKIP supporters and the Brexit party coming over."

Shelagh was unable to contain her laughter at the passionate and loud caller, who she hailed the "King of Essex" at the end of the call.

It follows the controversial decision by Boris Johnson to suspend parliament for 5 weeks, the longest since 1945.